The four children lost in Guaviare appeared

Soleiny Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4 years old), Lesly Mucutuy (13 years old) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (11 months old) were apparently found by members of the Armed Forces.

Everything seems to indicate that Wilson, an Army service dog, found the whereabouts of the minors, and also appeared.

Kienyke.com was able to confirm that the minors are being transferred to San José del Guaviare, a city where they will be treated to find out their state of health and provide them with the treatments they require.

The last time there were clues

A footprint, supposedly from one of the four missing children After the accident of a plane in the Amazon, on May 1, she was seen by the military and indigenous people who are participating in her search, military sources reported this Tuesday.

“In the last few hours, they located a footprint on the muddy ground that, due to its size, would apparently belong to Lesly, the 13-year-old girl,” the Military Forces reported in a statement.

The girlLesly Mukutuy and her brothers Soleiny Mukutuy, 9 years old; She has 4-year-old Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy and baby Cristin Neriman Ronoque Mukutuywho turned one year old on May 26, have been missing for a month after the Cessna 206 plane crash in which they were traveling with three adults who died, including the pilot.

The information added that to corroborate “if it was an indication belonging to one of the four disappeared childrenthe military stomped on one of the size 40 uniformed men and the difference is evident.”

This finding adds to other facts in recent weeks, such as two diapers, a bottle lid and a cell phone casing, and even a shelter built with sticks and leaves.

The rescuers have pointed out that in the area there are borojó trees and wild mangoes that the children know and can consume to survive.

The search, in which about 300 soldiers and indigenous people from the area intervene on land, is carried out with the help of helicopters and satellite equipment.

The minors were traveling in a Cessna 206 from the Araracuara indigenous reservation, located between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas, where they lived, to San José del Guaviare, the capital of Guaviare, along with their mother and an indigenous leader.

The device disappeared on May 1 and was found crashed days later, with the three dead adults inside, but no trace of the children.

The lifeguards removed the bodies of the children’s mother, Magdalena Mukutuy, from the plane; the indigenous leader Hermán Mendoza and the pilot of the Cessna 206, Hernando Murcia.