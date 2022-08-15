time:2022-08-15 08:54:32

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Zhou Xiaoping Dai Yuqi

The new great changes in the mountains and villages share the new Dongting

The fourth meeting of the CPPCC Chairman’s Meeting of Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone was held in Yiyang Gu Shengzhang Li Weiwei Sun Wei Zhang Yingchun and others attended Li Zuofeng and delivered keynote speech

Yueyang Daily All Media News (reporter Zhou Xiaoping trainee reporter Dai Yuqi)From August 13th to 14th, the fourth meeting of the CPPCC Chairman Joint Meeting of Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone (four cities and one district) was held in Yiyang City with the theme of “New Great Changes in Mountains and Townships Share New Dongting”. Gu Shengzu, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Executive Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association, Li Weiwei, Chairman and Party Secretary of the Hunan Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Sun Wei, Chairman and Party Secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zhang Yingchun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Governor, and Li Zuofeng, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Party Secretary, City leaders Chen Gehui, He Zuoyun, Li Yunwei, and Secretary-General of the CPPCC Li Fengbo were present.

The meeting informed the implementation of the “Jingzhou Consensus” at the third meeting of the CPPCC Chairman Joint Meeting of Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone, negotiated and passed the “Yiyang Consensus”, and issued the Yiyang Declaration “Committed to Green and Safe Co-construction of Dongting Granary”; academicians, experts and Internet celebrities Sharing on topics such as food security and digital agriculture; Jingzhou City, Hubei Province, Yueyang City, Changde City, Yiyang City, Hunan City, and Wangcheng City, Changsha City “Four Cities and One District” grain industry alliance signed the “Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone Grain Industry Cooperation Alliance” “protocol.

At the meeting, Li Zuofeng gave a keynote speech on the topic of “Joining Hands to Revitalize Agriculture Around the Lake to Deeply Empower the New Great Changes in Mountains and Townships”, suggesting that the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone should be based on a high starting point and promote integrated interconnection with a “one picture” plan; High-quality development, promote market interoperability with a good “sack of grain”; we must adhere to high standards to promote, and follow the “one game of chess” to promote mutual advancement of industries; we must achieve high-efficiency linkage and build a “one heart” to promote mutual sharing of elements. In his speech at the “Four Cities and One District” deputy city (district) head meeting, Chen Gehui delivered a speech entitled “Conscientiously Doing Real Work and Responsibility to Build a Green and Ecological Granary” around the theme of “Committed to Green and Safe Co-construction of Dongting Granary”.

Before the meeting, the participants inspected Tianyi Muguo, Hunan High-quality Aquatic Organism Breeding and Processing Research Institute, visited Zhou Libo’s former residence, Qingxi Bookstore and other cultural and scientific research industry projects in Xinshan Township No.1 Great Change Village, as well as the whole grain industry of “Dongting Granary”. Chain achievement exhibition and live broadcast of “Hundred Enterprises Going Online” to help farmers live on site.