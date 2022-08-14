The fourth meeting of the CPPCC Chairman’s Joint Meeting of Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone was held in Yiyang

Make concerted efforts to promote the construction of Dongting Lake ecological economic zone in the new era

Du Yuxin Sun Wei Li Weiwei attended

Huasheng Online, August 14th (all media reporter Chen Angang) From August 13th to 14th, the fourth meeting of the Joint Conference of the Chairman of the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone was held in Yiyang. Du Yuxin, deputy director of the Agriculture and Rural Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Sun Wei, chairman of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Li Weiwei, the chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting.

Yang Yuhua, Vice Chairman of Hubei Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and Hu Weilin, Vice Chairman of Hunan Provincial Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting.

In 2018, in order to promote the construction of Dongting Lake ecological economic zone, Jingzhou City, Yueyang City, Changde City, Yiyang City, and Wangcheng District of Changsha City in Hubei and Hunan provinces established four cities and one district CPPCC to promote the ecological environment management of Dongting Lake. The joint meeting mechanism for green development and green development has been held in Yueyang, Changde and Jingzhou, and fruitful results have been achieved.

At the meeting, the person in charge of the Jingzhou CPPCC briefed on the implementation of the “Jingzhou Consensus”; the relevant persons in charge of the Development and Reform Commissions of Hubei and Hunan reported the high-quality development of the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone; Keynote speech; The deputy city (district) mayor of “Four Cities and One District” made a speech on the theme of “Committed to Green Development and Jointly Building Dongting Granary”.

Du Yuxin pointed out that it is necessary to give full play to the role of the consultation mechanism of the joint meeting of the Chairman of the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone, and guide the members of the CPPCC to further arm their minds with the party’s innovative theories, guide practice, and constantly build ecological and food security barriers. In the process of governance, share the achievements of ecological economic zone construction, and blaze a new path of development in protection and protection in development.

Sun Wei pointed out that it is necessary to jointly shoulder the political responsibility for the construction of the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone, jointly formulate the planning of the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone in the new era, jointly promote the high-quality development of the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone, coordinate the promotion of regional ecological construction and watershed management, and solidly promote rural development. The revitalization and the coordinated development of the industry will jointly build the “Dongting Granary”.

Li Weiwei pointed out that it is necessary to continue to promote the ecological protection and governance of Dongting Lake, and to take the responsibility of the CPPCC for “protecting a river and clear water”; continue to help the development of modern agriculture, and contribute to the CPPCC to ensure food security, the “big man of the country”; Deepen regional linkage and cooperation, and contribute to the long-term development of the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone.

The meeting also passed the “Yiyang Consensus” of the fourth meeting of the Joint Conference of the Chairman of the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone, and issued the Yiyang Declaration of “Committed to Green Development and Building Dongting Granary”.