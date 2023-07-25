The fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress of Gansu Province was recently held, according to a news article on gs.chinanews.com.cn. The meeting, which took place in Gansu Province, discussed various matters of importance. The details of the meeting were not provided in the article.

In related news, a sudden meeting was held in Beijing, as reported on China‘s official Twitter account. The fate of Qin Gang, a prominent figure, was expected to be revealed during the meeting. However, specific information about the outcome of the meeting was not disclosed in the article from Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin.

Another meeting of significance was held by the Chairman’s Meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee. Zhao Leji chaired the 8th Chairman’s Meeting, where the decision to hold the 4th meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee on July 25 was made. The gathering is expected to address important matters and make key decisions, but the exact agenda was not provided in the news article on xinhuanet.

Furthermore, an emergency meeting of the National People’s Congress was convened, as reported on SOH_NEWS_CN. Speculations arose about the possible resignation of Qin Gang, which may be announced tomorrow. In addition, Belarusian diplomats allegedly revealed secrets about Qin Gang, implying potential controversies surrounding him. The article also mentioned a claim that the Chinese Communist Party secretly armed a Russian army. These claims are a part of SOH_NEWS_CN’s Political Commentary Episode 1065. It is important to note that these speculations and claims were not verified or substantiated in the news article.

Lastly, a news article on Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin highlighted the disappearance of Qin Gang, who currently serves as China‘s Foreign Minister. The article noted that the Foreign Ministry spokesperson was unable to answer questions about China‘s current Foreign Minister. No further details or explanations were provided in the article.

