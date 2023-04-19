On April 18, the fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress was held. Shi Xinxin, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Shang Xin, Zheng Hui, Lin Qijun, Li Jie, Zheng Zhixue, Deputy Directors of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Fang Zaimin, Secretary-General attended the meeting. Deputy Mayor Wang Hongmin, Zhang Kaile, President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, responsible comrades from the Municipal Supervisory Committee, the Municipal People’s Procuratorate and some deputies to the People’s Congress attended the meeting.

The meeting listened to and reviewed the municipal government’s proposal on the “Hebi City Urban Park Management Regulations (Draft)”; heard, reviewed and voted through the “Hebi City Land and Space Master Plan (2021-2035)”, the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Legal Work Committee on In 2022, it was decided to appoint Comrade Li Ke as the deputy mayor of the Municipal People’s Government for the report on the filing and review work situation and personnel appointment and dismissal matters.

Shi Xinxin congratulated Comrade Li Ke on assuming his post as Deputy Mayor of the Municipal People’s Government. I hope that Comrade Li Ke will cherish the trust of the organization and the power endowed by the people, take the initiative to act, perform his duties conscientiously, act in strict accordance with the law, consciously accept supervision, and contribute to the high-quality development of Hebi.

Shi Xinxin emphasized that it is necessary to further do a good job in the preparation of the “Hebi City Land and Space Master Plan (2021-2035)”, improve ideological understanding, serve the overall situation of the center, do a good job in organization and implementation, strictly regulate law enforcement, and effectively serve and guarantee Hebi City in the next 15 years Even for a longer period of time, major projects and key industries will develop with high quality. It is necessary to further do a good job in drafting the “Regulations on the Management of Urban Parks in Hebi City”, grasp the “big direction”, adhere to the “small and fast spirit”, highlight “characteristics”, practice the “whole process”, and effectively play the role of urban park management regulations in protecting the city. It plays an important role in improving the ecological environment and improving the level of urban construction management. It is necessary to further do a good job in the filing and review of normative documents, improve political standing, improve work quality and efficiency, pay attention to coordination and linkage, and effectively guarantee the implementation of the Constitution and laws, protect the legitimate rights of citizens, and maintain the unity of the country’s rule of law.

In the afternoon of the same day, a special lecture on the digital transformation of the NPC in the new era and the construction of a digitally intelligent NPC was held.