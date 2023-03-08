news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CROTONE, 08 MAR – The fourth alleged smuggler of the boat loaded with migrants has been arrested, whose shipwreck in Cutro, at dawn on 26 February last, caused the confirmed death of 72 people and an as yet unspecified number of missing.



It is a Turkish citizen, Gun Ufuk, aged 28, who after the shipwreck managed to get away and make himself untraceable. Ufuk, according to what has been learned, was tracked down in Austria. (HANDLE).

