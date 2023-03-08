news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CROTONE, 08 MAR – The fourth alleged smuggler of the boat loaded with migrants has been arrested, whose shipwreck in Cutro, at dawn on 26 February last, caused the confirmed death of 72 people and an as yet unspecified number of missing.

It is a Turkish citizen, Gun Ufuk, aged 28, who after the shipwreck managed to get away and make himself untraceable. Ufuk, according to what has been learned, was tracked down in Austria. The arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of Crotone, Michele Ciociola, was pending on Gun Ufuk’s account, after the validation of the detentions of the alleged smugglers. The other three arrested are a Turk and two Pakistanis, one of whom is a minor. Ufuk would have been the person entrusted with the task of steering the caique which, a few tens of meters from the shore, in front of the coast of ‘Steccato’ di Cutro, collided with a shoal, throwing its human cargo into the sea. Furthermore, the Turkish citizen would also have performed the functions of a mechanic, intervening several times when the boat’s engine showed some problems. At the moment there are no details on the elements that allowed the investigators to track down the smuggler in Austria and arrest him.

It was the agents of the Crotone Mobile Squad and the air-naval section of the financial police who identified Gun Ufuk in Austria, the 28-year-old Kurdish national believed to be one of the smugglers of the boat wrecked on the Steccato di Cutro beach in which 72 confirmed people died . The man had managed to escape upon landing by losing track of him. However, the Flying Squad and the Guardia di Finanza, through the Scip – International Police Cooperation Services – managed to locate him in Austria where they arrested him during the night. The man, according to what has been learned so far, was alone in a house. In his case, the investigating judge of Crotone, in the validation of the arrest of the other two adult smugglers, had issued an order for precautionary custody in prison. Ufuk, according to the testimony of some of the survivors heard in the days following the sinking, was “the Turkish smuggler who sailed the boat and cooperated with the Syrian smuggler in solving the engine problems of the boat that arrived in Italy”. A migrant also claims that “the Turkish members of the crew immediately took black objects similar to pipes which they threw into the water and dived, clinging to them and then escaped”, while another speaks of an escape in a rubber boat. A witness also refers to him as the one who “sometimes

personally went down to the hold to check people as the Pakistani often argued with us migrants with a provocative attitude and was never let down in the hold again. He is one of those who escaped with the dinghy together with the Syrian and another Turk, again as I learned from the other migrants”.