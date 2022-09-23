Xi’an News Network News September 23, organized by the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department and the Municipal Party Committee Theory Lecturer Group, the theme of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” was launched into the grassroots activities and entered the new urban area. Professor Liu Lirong, deputy director of the Party History Teaching and Research Department of the Party School of the Provincial Party Committee, gave a presentation report to the party cadres of the organization.

With the title of “Study the Fourth Volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” to Build a Socialist Modern Country in an All-round Way, Liu Lirong focused on the main content, learning methods and practical requirements of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. , Whiplash into the explanation. The report has a clear theme and rich connotations. It has both political height and practical guidance, which aroused strong resonance among the participants.

The party affairs cadres of the organs have expressed that they will continue to read the original texts well, learn the original texts well, arm their minds with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, guide practice, and promote work, and effectively transform the learning results into work results, and welcome the party’s 20th anniversary with excellent results. Great victory held.

Wang Mei, a cadre of the Xincheng Medical Insurance Bureau, said: “Today’s publicity activity clarified our thinking for in-depth study and implementation of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. As an ordinary cadre of the Medical Insurance Bureau, I will internalize the learning results. In the heart, the externalization in the line, always keep in mind the heart of the founding of the people, continuously improve the business level, and strive to provide high-quality services for the insured personnel.”

(Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Tuo Ling)