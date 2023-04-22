Home » The fragrance of books accompany me on World Book Day- Chinadaily.com.cn
Recently, a variety of activities have been carried out across the country to guide people to get close to books and travel in the sea of ​​books to welcome the arrival of “World Book Day” on April 23, 2023.

On April 20, children recite the Three Character Classic in a government kindergarten in Handan District, Handan City, Hebei Province.Photo by Hao Qunying

On April 20, at the Experimental Primary School in Rong’an County, Liuzhou City, Guangxi, students read books on campus.Photo by Tan Kexing

On April 20, at the primary school attached to Jinhua Normal School in Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, students read and interacted.Photo by Hu Xiaofei

On April 20th, at Peng Yongwu Primary School in Yunyang County, Chongqing City, the teacher prepared books such as stories of heroes and models, the essence of Chinese studies, and classical picture books for the students and guided them in reading.Photo by Rao Guojun

On April 20th, readers visited the World Book Day Book Fair at the library of the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.Photo by China Daily reporter Zhu Xingxin

On April 20th, under the guidance of teachers, children shared their reading experience at Qihang Kindergarten in Xuanhua District, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province.Photo by Chen Xiaodong

