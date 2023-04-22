The fragrance of books accompany me on World Book Day- Chinadaily.com.cn

7
Recently, a variety of activities have been carried out across the country to guide people to get close to books and travel in the sea of books to welcome the arrival of “World Book Day” on April 23, 2023.
[Responsible editor: Nisina]
