On January 22, the first day of the Lunar New Year, the “Thousands of Lanterns to Read Together, Night and Night Book Fair” New Year Lantern Festival series activities opened in Hunan Book City.

Red Net Moment News January 22 News(Reporter Cai Juan Zhang Meng) On January 22, the first day of the Lunar New Year, the Hunan Book City, located on Furong Middle Road, Changsha City, was decorated with lanterns and festoons. It was very lively and full of New Year flavor. This is the launch site of the “Thousands of Lanterns Reading Together, Xiaoyao Book Fair” New Year’s Lantern Festival.

As one of the important activities of the national reading series of “Scholarly Fragrance of Hunan Books – Reading Good Books in the New Year”, the New Year’s Lantern Festival opened on the first day. In Hunan Book City, readers not only encountered many good books in Hunan edition, but also enjoyed discounts for buying books in the New Year. He also enthusiastically participated in cultural activities such as Chinese New Year folk customs and intangible cultural heritage experience, so that the fragrance of books is full of the flavor of the year, and reading enriches the New Year. On that day, nearly 5,000 readers entered the bookstore throughout the day.

From the first day of the Lunar New Year to the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group set up main venues in Hunan Book City and Yuanjialing store of Xinhua Bookstore, and set up sub-venues in central stores, theme bookstores, and specialty bookstores in cities and counties across the province to hold “Thousands of Lanterns to Read Together, Night Remote Book Fair” New Year Lantern Festival series of activities, to spend the Spring Festival with readers in the fragrance of books.

“Culture + Creativity”, Adding a Traditional New Year Flavor to the Fragrance of Books

“Readers have the righteousness of the world, and they are determined to be loyal to Xu Jiaguo.” At the entrance of Hunan Book City, there is a huge Spring Festival couplet written by the writer Wang Yuewen specially for the national reading activity “Xiangshu Shuxiang-Reading Good Books in the New Year”, bringing the atmosphere of the Spring Festival Full of sense and ritual.

During the Spring Festival this year, Xinhua Bookstore in Hunan Province “moved” the New Year into the bookstore. Stepping into the bookstore, you can see the door of books decorated with lanterns and festoons, and the fragrance of books and the taste of the year blend. On the first floor, the interactive experience area of ​​the “Thousands of Lanterns Reading, Xiaoyao Book Fair” Chinese New Year Lantern Festival is very popular. Readers not only rushed to participate in cultural experience activities such as making wishes in the new year, guessing lantern riddles, kneading dough figurines, and making paper-cuts, they had a great time.

In recent years, Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group has attached great importance to creating a new reading field with cultural connotations for readers, allowing creative culture to enter the daily life of citizens. In this Lantern Festival, readers can not only read and buy a wide variety of books, but also incorporate folk customs, intangible cultural heritage and other experience activities, so that folk culture can enhance the traditional New Year flavor.

On the day of the event, a large number of readers either guessed lantern riddles, made new year wishes, or shared on-site photos and videos to social platforms to complete the task of collecting stamps. . At the event site, creativity, book fragrance, and cultural inheritance resonate at the same frequency, allowing readers to jointly discover and inherit the core values ​​and spiritual connotations of the traditional Chinese culture.

The Spring Festival Lantern Festival is guided by the Hunan National Reading Activity Office, and hosted by Hunan Publishers Association, Hunan Daily Culture, Tourism and Sports Channel, Hunan Red Net New Media Group, and Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group. The purpose of the event is to respond to the call for reading for all, based on Hunan culture, encourage citizens to join in reading, enjoy reading, and jointly promote the construction of “Scholarly Hunan”.

Opening the book to welcome the New Year, more than 100 kinds of good books in Hunan edition appeared

During the Spring Festival this year, Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group increased the discounts for buying books during the Spring Festival in stores across the province. At the same time, it distributed various New Year gifts and book coupons online and offline, and encouraged readers to open their books to welcome the New Year with tangible cultural measures to benefit the people. A large number of Changsha citizens were attracted by the atmosphere of the event, started their first reading in the new year, and went to a feast of reading culture under the flickering of thousands of lights.

At the booth with the theme of “Scholarly Fragrance of Hunan Books – Reading Good Books in the New Year”, “Building the Party”, “Towards Common Wealth”, “New Journey to New Hunan”, “Ten Years: Our Story”, “Home Mountain”, “The Most Important”, “Johor Bahru” Great Changes in the Township” and more than 100 kinds of good books of Hunan edition were displayed in a concentrated manner, and the people who bought books on the spot also lined up in long queues.

On the side of the booth, Xinhua Bookstore in Hunan Province also launched the first Douyin live broadcast of the New Year. During the Spring Festival, the bookstore, in conjunction with Hunan Education Publishing House, Yuelu Publishing House, and Hunan Children’s Publishing House, opened an official live broadcast room of “Scholarly Fragrance of Hunan Books – Reading Good Books for the New Year”. The Reada Book City APP held 17 live broadcasts of discounted book sales, and the Spring Festival did not close. During the live broadcast, the book anchor will recommend nearly 200 kinds of good books such as “Reading Books for Primary and Middle School Students”, “Three Books of Dunhuang”, “The Tiredness of Awakening Alone”, “Dai Hua”, “Long Song of Yuan Lantern”, “History of European Painting” and so on. New books, and distribute new spring book purchase benefits.

The Lantern Festival will run through the entire New Year period, and on the 15th day of the first lunar month, a gathering of thousands of lanterns will be created, bringing the event to its climax. On the day of the Lantern Festival, intangible cultural heritage skills, national trendy cultural creations, ancient ladies, Changsha delicacies, lucky bag lucky draws will be unveiled, and the creativity will “unlock” traditional Chinese culture, which is very worth looking forward to.

“Bookstores should not only sell and deliver culture, but also grow culture.” The relevant person in charge of Hunan Xinhua Bookstore said that Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group will use more “culture + creativity” activities to enrich cultural service content and expand diversified reading Serving the frontier, “capturing” all the readers who come to hear the news, and expanding the fixed readership and fan groups, spreading the seeds of culture and reading, so that the reading of the whole people will never end, and “Scholarly Hunan” will bear fruit on the land of Hunan. fruitful.

