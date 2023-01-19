The fragrance of pen and ink sends blessings, the jade rabbit welcomes the spring, enters the auditorium in Lishui, Jinyun County, writes Spring Festival couplets and sends blessings to welcome the Spring Festival

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-19 13:16

Recently, the theme activity of “Our Festival Spring Festival” and a series of activities to welcome the New Year by writing Spring Festival couplets and sending blessings have been successively carried out in Huzhen Town, Rongjiang Township, Dongfang Town, Wuyun Street, Jinyun County, Lishui, and other towns (streets). The Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit is coming.

The event was organized by the Civilization Office of Jinyun County and the County Federation of Literary and Art Circles. All township and street literary and art federations, cultural and sports stations, and community schools contacted the corresponding communities and rural cultural auditoriums to carry out the specific implementation. Enrich and satisfy the cultural and spiritual life of the masses, and create a joyful and peaceful festival atmosphere.

At the cultural station of Huxi Park, Huzhen Town, the first stop of the event, folk calligraphers are full of energy and can use their brushes freely. On the Spring Festival couplets full of strong flavor of the new year and full of New Year blessings, the word “Fu” in cursive script, seal script and various scripts is vividly written on the paper, and the best wishes for the prosperity of the country, the people’s safety, happiness and well-being are condensed in the flying pen and ink. Lu Anping, chairman of the Huzhen Federation of Literary and Art Circles, introduced: “Huzhen Federation of Literary and Art Circles always takes the lead in writing Spring Festival couplets every year. The backbone of the activities includes retired teachers, business executives, farmers and other groups.”