On January 18, the Government of Cesar will award the contract for the School Feeding Program, PAE, for the public institutions of the department. The assigned budget is $48,739 million, divided into the northern and southern zones. $19,000 million were allocated for the northern zone and more than $23,000 million for the southern zone.

Most likely, on Wednesday the departmental entity will award it to the only two bidders that appeared in the two areas, mainly because the Secretary of Finance gave financial viability to both contractors.

In the northern zone, the only supplier was the Unión Temporal Alimentos del Norte. The UT is made up of controversy Social Foundation Works of Love, Hope and Life (Fundesvi) with 55%; the Foundation for egalitarian development (Fundesois), with 10%; the Foundation for the productive and sustainable development of the regions of Colombia with 25% and Nutrir Group SAS with 10%.

In the southern zone the only proponent is the RA Alimentary Temporary Unionmade up of Inversiones Ramfor LTDA, with 80%, and the United Foundation Nurturing Dreams, with 20%. Although it is a public tender, there is no competition, something that is common in departmental contracting.

POLITIC CAMPAIGN

The participation, once again, of the Fundación Social Obras de Amor, Esperanza y Vida (Fundesvi), whose legal representative is Maykel Dayana Daza Blanco. The most worrying thing in terms of transparency is that said foundation, which since 2016 has hired more than $31.870 million with the Government of Cesarpromoted activities of the Gnecco. This can be seen on his Instagram account.

Fundevis contracts with the Government of Cesar:

In one of his 2014 publications, the governor-elect of Cesar appears, Luis Alberto Monsalvo, the governor in charge Andres Meza and the first lady sky gnecco.

THE BECERRA

Although it no longer appears in signatures, Karen Becerra was appointed executive director of Fundevis in September 2010, as can be seen in the history of legal representatives of the foundation.

Appointment of Karen Cecilia Blanco.

Karen Becerra is the wife of the former director of corporase and ‘friend’ of the Gnecco, John Valle. Both would control Fundevis, according to sources consulted by EL PILÓN and public complaints, such as those of the former governor of Magdalena Luis Miguel Cotes.

John Valle Cuello (@JohnValleC) and his wife, Karen Becerra Blanco (@kbecerrab); Would they be pulling the strings, behind the scenes, of the Nutrimagdalena Temporary Union made up of the companies: Human Foundation for Good Social Development -Fundadeh-, and Vitalimentos SAS?

[9de16] pic.twitter.com/T0K1Sgne32 — Luis Miguel Cotes H. (@LuisMiguelCotes) June 7, 2020

Such is the closeness to the Gnecco what Karen Becerrain his personal Twitter account, campaigns for Senator José Alfredo Gnecco and the Governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo.

And although she does not work in the Board of Directors, By April 2022, the president of Fundevis was Carlos Andrés Becerra Blanco, brother of Karen Becerraas can be seen in the historical record of the foundation.

Carlos Andrés Becerra, brother of Karen Becerra, as president of Fundevis.

But the ‘plot’ does not end there. Maykel Dayana Daza Blancocurrent legal representative of Fundevis, was appointed advisor to Corpocesar’s management while john valle was in charge, which would confirm the influence of the Valle Becerra in the foundation. This was revealed by Radio Guatapurí in 2020. (Read Radio Guatapuri report: https://www.radioguatapuri.com/noticias/1786).

SISTER AND FRIEND

Another ethical conflict that could arise is the familiarity between a secretary of the foundation and a questioned ex-functionary of the Governorate.

And it is that within the board of directors of Fundevis, contractor of the PAE since 2016, she served as secretary Iliana Araujo Gutierrezsister of the ex-secretary of Departmental Education Jorge Eliécer Araújo Gutiérrezwho since 2019 faces a judicial process for embezzlement by appropriation, fair, for the contracting of the PAE. (Read news: https://onx.la/9e463).

For more than 3 years, the sister of a Secretary of Education was the secretary of a contractor foundation.

Also, Iliana Araujo Gutierrez is sister-in-law of Karen Becerra BlancoWell, she’s married to her brother. Eduardo Becerra Blancoformer manager of Emdupar during the administration of Luis Fabian Fernandez.

Fundevis contracted with the Government of Cesar the controversial PAE of 2016, when Iliana Araujo functioned as foundation secretaryand in April 2016 he was installed as Secretary of Education departmental Jorge Eliecer Araujohis brother.

Finally, as can be seen on their social networks, Iliana Maria Araujo Gutierrez She is a friend of the past of the current one governor in charge of Cesar, Andres Felipe Meza Araujo.

In the background appears the governor in charge of Cesar, Andrés Meza. The photo is uploaded on Iliana Araujo’s Facebook.

