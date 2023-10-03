Home » The French Ambassador inaugurated the French Week in Colombia 2023 in Quibdó
The French ambassador, Frédéric Doré, was in Quibdó today inaugurating the French Week in Colombia 2023.

Accompanied by the Minister of Science and Technology, Yesenia Olaya, the ambassador received a warm welcome from the IEFEM students.

After listening to the national anthems of Colombia and France, and the greeting in French of a student to the delegation, the program included the profiles of four prominent Afro-Colombians who lived or studied in France (the poet Candelario Obeso, the chef Segundo Cabezas, the writer Arnoldo Palacios and the jurist Jacobo Pérez Escobar), led by two students.

There were also two teachers’ conversations: one on “Teaching and reading French authors in literature in secondary school”, and another on “Language teaching”. Two students read Charles Baudelaire’s poems, “A Una Que Pasa” and “El Abyss.”

A micro-simulation of a sectoral session of President Macron’s cabinet was held, where students will play the role of ten ministers of the French government, with ambassador Frédéric Doré acting as prime minister and giving the floor to the student-ministers, in an exercise based on the experience of the first Quibdó Model United Nations.

There was an exhibition about the brilliant scientist Marie Curie and a screening of the French film “La petite bande”.

During France Week in Colombia, the Francophile and Francophone public will be able to enjoy and meet to share in different places in the country the French way of life, gastronomy, culture, business presence, employment and study opportunities.

