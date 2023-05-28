The French Anatomy of a Fall won the Palme d’Or, Indiana Jones presented his last film | Culture | .a week

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund was the chairman of the jury of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. He himself took home Golden Palms from the event for the films Square (2017) and Triangle of Sorrow (2022). We have prepared for you a short overview of the most interesting things that the festival offered this year.

killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese brought the audience a unique experience. Not only did he cast stars like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in his difficult work, but the premiere is etched in the memory of many. Descendants of Indians took part in it. The 206-minute epic is about their ancestors. The powerful story about the murders of young women for black gold money was based on the book of journalist David Grann.