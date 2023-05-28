Home » The French Anatomy of a Fall won the Palme d’Or, Indiana Jones presented his last film | Culture | .a week
News

The French Anatomy of a Fall won the Palme d’Or, Indiana Jones presented his last film | Culture | .a week

by admin
The French Anatomy of a Fall won the Palme d’Or, Indiana Jones presented his last film | Culture | .a week

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund was the chairman of the jury of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. He himself took home Golden Palms from the event for the films Square (2017) and Triangle of Sorrow (2022). We have prepared for you a short overview of the most interesting things that the festival offered this year.

killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese brought the audience a unique experience. Not only did he cast stars like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in his difficult work, but the premiere is etched in the memory of many. Descendants of Indians took part in it. The 206-minute epic is about their ancestors. The powerful story about the murders of young women for black gold money was based on the book of journalist David Grann.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Risk in the recovery of employment in Colombia

You may also like

30 years arson attack – Solingen inaugurates Mevlüde-Genç-Platz...

Erdogan guarantees the presidential seat in Türkiye

Antioquia: 18 people arrested for illegal mining

This is behind the miracle of the Ostalb

Minister Abdel Jalil pays an inspection visit to...

MinJusticia supported the transfer of ‘Kiko’ Gómez to...

NRW and Bavaria develop “ChatGPT analogue” for the...

The Swiss judiciary acquits preacher Tariq Ramadan of...

Pereira must move towards the pedestrianization of the...

The magical magic of the Reichsburg Cochem

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy