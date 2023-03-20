Home News The French government survives a vote of no confidence in the first ballot in Parliament – ​​Al-Ghad TV
News

The French government survives a vote of no confidence in the first ballot in Parliament – ​​Al-Ghad TV

by admin
The French government survives a vote of no confidence in the first ballot in Parliament – ​​Al-Ghad TV

  • Now | behind the event

    51 minutes ago

  • Next | Ninth News

    21:00 Cairo19:00 GMT

  • suffix | the news

    22:00 Cairo20:00 GMT

  • In Egyptian

    22:05 Cairo20:05 GMT

  • evening news

    23:00 Cairo21:00 GMT

  • the news

    00:00 Cairo22:00 GMT

  • behind the event

    00:05 Cairo22:05 GMT

  • the news

    01:00 Cairo23:00 GMT

  • Banned from trading

    01:05 Cairo23:05 GMT

  • the news

    02:00 Cairo00:00 GMT

  • In Egyptian

    02:05 Cairo00:05 GMT

  • news

    03:00 Cairo01:00 GMT

    • See also  The Biden administration is exploded in contact with China to discuss the visit to Xi | Xi Jinping | US-China Relations

    You may also like

    Insights into the ritual past of an ancient...

    They offer a million-dollar reward for those responsible...

    Essener does not want to leave the burning...

    Developments in the political process in Sudan… A...

    Nestlé and UNESCO will support young people from...

    Special Olympics athletes in Schladming: “Come on today”

    Presidential Office “Invitation of G7 leaders, affirmative measures...

    A man is riddled with shots in La...

    Desy enters into cooperation with institute in Chicago...

    The throats of the trained administrative staff resound...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy