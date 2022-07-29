Notice on Adjusting the Frequency of Normalized Nucleic Acid Testing

Since 0:00 on July 30, the frequency of normalized nucleic acid testing in Hangzhou has been uniformly adjusted to 7 days. The relevant matters are hereby announced as follows:

1. Residents and other personnel in Hangzhou within the city’s jurisdiction should consciously complete nucleic acid sampling every 7 days. It is recommended that people who live, study or work together participate in sampling and testing at appropriate times.

2. Continue to strengthen the “site code” scanning code verification work, strictly implement the code scanning verification, and the code verification must be strict. Persons who have not obtained nucleic acid sampling or testing certificates within the specified time are not allowed to enter public places or take public transportation.

3. On the basis of implementing the corresponding health management measures for the epidemic-related personnel in accordance with the high, middle and low risk areas, the people who return to Hangzhou from the province are encouraged to take a free nucleic acid test within 24 hours after arriving in Hangzhou, and follow-up in accordance with the city’s normal conditions. The requirements for chemical nucleic acid testing shall be implemented.

4. The frequency of nucleic acid testing for key populations shall be carried out in accordance with relevant regulations.

Hangzhou Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic

Office of the Leading Group for Prevention and Control

July 29, 2022

Information / City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters