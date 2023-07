This Saturday, July 29, the 22nd version of the Copa La Amistad soccer tournament begins in Quibdó with the participation of ten teams. The event will take place on the synthetic courts of Club São Paulo in Obapo, organized by Club Los Papeticos in its 34th anniversary.

This time a posthumous tribute is paid to Ángel Villafañe, for his great contribution to Chocoano arbitration.

Programming starts at 6 pm

