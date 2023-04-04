Dosso Dossi. The Frieze of Aeneas. Photo A. Novelli Borghese Gallery

– Of the Frieze of Aeneas traces had already been lost at the end of the eighteenth century. Painted by Dosso Dossi for one of the most sumptuous and legendary rooms of the European Renaissance – the alabaster dressing room of the Duke of Ferrara Alfonso I d’Este – it consisted of ten large canvases that soon took different paths. From tomorrow, Tuesday 4 April, five of these paintings will be exhibited together for the first time in the Borghese Gallery, where they landed in 1608 thanks to the purchase of the landlord, the great collector and patron Scipione Borghese.

On loan from the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, the National Gallery of Art in Washington and a private collection in Rome, the assembled canvases are inspired by some episodes of theAeneid of Virgil – the journey to the Underworld, the attack of the Harpies and the construction of a city in Sicily, for example – interpreting the stories of ancient poetry with a fantastic and imaginative vein. The result is original and eccentric compositions with vibrant colours, an example of Dosso’s fascinating creativity, but also of the brilliant artistic environment of sixteenth-century Ferrara, on the eve of the great Baroque season.

Giovanni Francesco di Niccolò di Luteri, known as Dosso Dossi, Two Legendary Episodes from Aeneid: The Plague at Pergamea. Oil painting on canvas. Louvre Abu Dhabi

The co-protagonist of the paintings is the landscape, a “universal” landscape – the coasts, the sea, the hills, the cities under construction, the otherworldly world – which would set the standard: “from buildings of different shapes, with rectangular towers, low houses and circular constructions, which acquire the color of the sky while maintaining only the outlines as they gradually slope towards the background, the places built by men merge with the horizon, take on the consistency of clouds, move, with their impalpable quality, into space of the fairy tale”, explains the director of the Galleria Borghese Francesca Cappelletti.

Beyond the horizon is Rome, the final destination of the hero en route to founding a new homeland and an essential place for European artists in the 16th and 17th centuries. Scheduled until June 11, the exhibition Dosso Dossi. The Frieze of Aeneas thus becomes the common link between the path undertaken by the Galleria Borghese in 2021, dedicated to the landscape, and a new cycle of exhibitions which will investigate the themes of travel and the gaze of foreign artists on Italy.



“Dosso Dossi. The frieze of Aeneas”, Installation view with Melissa. Photo A. Novelli © Galleria Borghese

Madrazo stayed in Rome between 1803 and 1819, precisely at the time of the “great dispersion” of the Borghese Collection. About two centuries had passed since Cardinal Scipione had removed the ten canvases from the walls of the Camerino delle Pitture in the Castle of Ferrara: here the Dosso frieze had coexisted with famous masterpieces by Titian and Giovanni Bellini (The Feast of the Gods, Bacchus and Ariadnel’Tribute to Venus), all acquired by rampant Roman collectors within the first decade of the seventeenth century.



Francesco di Niccolò di Luteri, known as Dosso Dossi, The Trojans building the temple to Venus at Erix and making offerings at Anchise’s grave. Oil painting on canvas. National Gallery of Art. Washington

The exhibition is the result of recent research conducted on the Dossi frieze, which has reconstructed its history and structure, making it possible to identify the missing pieces. Seven canvases have been traced so far, but a few years ago the very composition of the cycle was a mystery. In 2010 an unexpected find gave a turning point to the investigation: it is the catalog of the collection of José de Madrazo (1781-1859), painter and director of the Prado who bought all ten canvases in Rome in the early nineteenth century. The document describes the canvases one by one, indicating the exact dimensions, the subject and even the original arrangement: a godsend for researchers, who until then were forced to extricate themselves from fragmentary news and conjectures.



Francesco di Niccolò di Luteri, known as Dosso Dossi, The Hades. Oil painting on canvas. Marisela Federici Collection, Rome

For the ambitious Scipione, nephew of Pope Paul V, the story of Aeneas as founder of Rome and of a new empire had a profound meaning, linked to the existence of the pontificate and its relationship with the city. The frieze, purified by Dossi himself of Virgil’s themes of war and amorous passion, presents Aeneas in his most positive sense: the hero who embodies the ideal of piety Rome and transforms the pain of exile into an enterprise capable of rewriting his destiny and that of the world. Finally returned “home” to the Borghese Gallery, the frieze dialogues with two other masterpieces commissioned by the cardinal nephew in this key: the canvas by Aeneas fleeing Troy by Federico Barocci and the marble by Aeneas, Anchises and Ascaniusthe first sculptural group by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, which was commissioned by Scipione.



Francesco di Niccolò di Luteri, known as Dosso Dossi, Aeneas and Achates on the Libyan coast. Oil painting on canvas. National Gallery of Art. Washington

