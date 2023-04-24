The front is coming!The big cooling left 1 prefix and even the fake weather came out

The front will be reported tomorrow evening. The Bureau of Meteorology pointed out that the temperature of the whole Taiwan will rise today and tomorrow, and the high temperature will be above 25 degrees. During the day, there will be some rain in the north and northeast. , the lowest temperature is only 19 degrees, the temperature rises from Thursday to Saturday, and then another front is approaching from Saturday night, and the weather is unstable and rainy in the northern and eastern half of Labor Day from Saturday to next Monday.

The Meteorological Bureau stated that today and tomorrow (24th and 25th) the environment will be northeasterly and easterly during the day, with local short-term rain in the northern and eastern half, cloudy to sunny in the central and southern parts, and local short-term convective showers in the central mountainous area and southern part in the afternoon; the temperature part, today The low temperature in various places is about 21 to 24 degrees, and the high temperature is slightly higher than yesterday. The northern and eastern half is about 25 to 27 degrees, and the central and southern parts can reach more than 32 degrees. The temperature difference between day and night in the central and southern parts is slightly larger.

The Bureau of Meteorology stated that from tomorrow night to Wednesday (25th to 26th), the front will pass and the northeast monsoon will strengthen. There are some brief showers, and the rest of the area is cloudy.

The Meteorological Bureau said that the northeast monsoon weakened on Thursday (27th), and the temperature in the north and northeast rose slightly; during the day from Thursday to Saturday (27th to 29th), it was cloudy to sunny everywhere, and only the northern mountainous area and the eastern half had some short-term Rain, sporadic and short rain in the central and southern mountainous areas in the afternoon.

Saturday to next Monday (29th to May 1st) is a 3-day holiday. The Meteorological Bureau pointed out that another front is approaching from Saturday night to Sunday (29th to 30th), and the weather is becoming unstable again. There will be rain in half of the area and the central and southern mountainous areas, and cloudy in other areas. Next Monday (May 1) there will be rain in the northern mountainous area and the eastern half, cloudy to sunny in other areas, and sporadic short-term showers in the central and southern mountainous areas in the afternoon.

(Zhuang Chuwen, China Times, Huang Shiqi, China Times News Network)

