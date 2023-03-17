Summary:According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, on March 16, the entire frozen section of the Yellow River in Inner Mongolia was opened, and the anti-ice work on the Yellow River in 2022-2023 was successfully completed, and no major flood disasters occurred.

According to reports, the State Defense General Office and the Emergency Management Department issued notices in advance to arrange the anti-alliance work this year, strengthen communication with Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shandong and other provinces, guide and urge all levels of anti-finger defense along the Yellow River to strengthen bottom-line thinking and limit thinking, and implement in detail Preventive and countermeasures; organize meteorological and water conservancy departments, key provinces and related river basin defense general offices during the critical period of opening the river to jointly discuss and judge the deployment of anti-alliance work; send a working group to Inner Mongolia to inspect and guide the Yellow River anti-alliance work.

The Ministry of Water Resources has strengthened the monitoring and forecasting of lingering weather, conducted rolling consultations to study and judge the lingering weather situation of key nodes such as the Spring Festival, the “two sessions”, and the closure (opening) of the river, arranged and deployed anti-lingering work, and sent working groups to the front line for supervision many times.

The China Meteorological Administration has strengthened anti-alling weather services. The Yellow River Defense General Organization held an annual work meeting on anti-snowing, revised and issued the dispatch plan for anti-sliding, strengthened the monitoring and forecasting of anti-sliding and emergency duty for anti-sliding, fine-tuned the backbone flood control reservoirs, and opened the Hetao irrigation area and emergency flood diversion of Wuliangsuhai, Ulanbuhe, and Xiaobai River in due course The district actively divided 272 million cubic meters of Lingshui, creating favorable conditions for the smooth closure and opening of the river.

Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Shandong and other provinces have issued anti-collision work plans in advance, announced the administrative responsible person for anti-forcing in a timely manner, and strengthened anti-forcing emergency duty and engineering inspections to ensure anti-forcing safety.

It is understood that Lingqing presents four main characteristics this year:

First, the closure of rivers has developed rapidly. The time from Shouling to Shoufeng in the Inner Mongolia section of the Yellow River is only one day, which is the shortest in history.

The second is that the increment of tank water storage is relatively small. Inner Mongolia’s Bayangol to Toudaoguai river section has a maximum tank storage increment of 620 million cubic meters, the smallest since 1988.

The third is that the Shandong section of the lower reaches of the Yellow River has experienced two rounds of sudden temperature drops and rises, and there have been two special river closures and two river openings that have been relatively rare in recent years.

Fourth, the opening date of the river is relatively early. The opening date of the entire Yellow River this year is 9 days earlier than normal, and the hydrological section of the Sanhu River Estuary in Inner Mongolia opened on March 10, 11 days earlier than normal.

