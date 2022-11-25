“In the long run, economic growth depends on innovation, which in turn derives from investment in research and development,” writes the Wall Street Journal. It is on the basis of this premise that the US government allocated two hundred billion dollars to the sector in August. The problem, underlines the newspaper, is that today these investments do not seem to give great results, even if they correspond to 3 percent of US GDP and are higher than those made in the 1960s. “Total factor productivity (the ratio of value added to the value of a product’s underlying factors), the best indicator of innovation’s contribution to growth, has increased by 0.5 percent annually over the past decade, half compared to the sixties. Other data suggest that relevant discoveries, such as new drugs, are becoming more expensive and time consuming. In other words, the United States is loosening its dominance in science.” Some say that many discoveries have already been made and therefore today it is not easy to make new ones. In reality, notes the Wall Street Journal, the real problem is the way research is done. “The most innovative companies are not necessarily the ones that spend the most. Tesla, for example, has spent just 13 percent of what General Motors and Ford combined spend on research and development over the past three years. Yet today its stock market value is five times that of the two competitors”. ◆