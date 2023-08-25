The Fulton County Prison Makes History: Donald Trump Becomes First Active/Retired President to Have Mugshot Taken

Former US President Donald Trump Makes Historic Appearance in Fulton County Prison

In a groundbreaking turn of events, the Fulton County prison in Georgia witnessed the appearance of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Trump, who is currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in a mafia-like association to manipulate the results of the 2020 elections in the state, became the first active or retired president of the United States to have his mugshot taken.

According to the official police file, Trump has been assigned the “inmate number PO1135809.” Described as a white male, he weighs 97.5 kilos and stands at 192 centimeters tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. The charges against him range from violating state laws against organized crime to pressuring public officials to break their obligations and conspiring to falsify documents.

Trump strategically timed his appearance to garner maximum media attention. Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis had given him a ten-day window to turn himself in, but he chose Thursday, the day after the Republican presidential candidates’ televised debate. Trump arrived at the prison around 7:30 p.m., a time slot with the highest television viewership. His arrival overshadowed his Republican rivals in the media and once again shifted the focus back to him.

Prior to his arrest, Trump received a presidential treatment. A motorcade received him at the airport, and he traveled to Fulton in a convoy of secret service vehicles. However, inside the prison, he was treated as any other suspect. He had to go through the routine booking process and posted a $200,000 bail to be released pending trial. The bail conditions include strict limitations to prevent any potential threats to witnesses or those involved in the case.

Hours before his arrest, Trump used his platform to criticize Willis, labeling her a “radical leftist” and accusing her of contributing to the rise in crime in Atlanta. After spending 23 minutes inside the prison, he repeated his usual accusations, claiming that this was “electoral interference” and lamenting it as a “sad day for the United States.”

While Trump’s arrival in Fulton was highly anticipated, Willis had proposed starting the trial against another defendant, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, on October 23. Judge Scott McAfee approved the request. However, it remains uncertain whether this trial date will apply to Trump and the other suspects.

Willis had expressed her desire for a speedy trial for all the 19 defendants. However, three of them, including Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, seek to have their cases moved to federal court. Trump himself is intentionally delaying the proceedings, aiming to take advantage of his portrayal as a victim and benefiting politically from the prolonged legal battles. His strategy is to wait until the upcoming presidential elections. If he were to win, it could potentially pave the way for a self-pardon in his federal cases.

For Trump, court appearances have become all too familiar. The charges presented by Willis mark the fourth set of accusations against him. He is facing a total of 91 charges across the four cases, which could result in over a century of imprisonment. However, he consistently presents himself as an innocent victim of a politicized justice system, accusing his opponents of trying to prevent his return to the White House.

This narrative has gained traction among the Republican base. Prior to the recent debate, the average of polls indicated a voting intention of 52.2% for Trump among Republican voters, while his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, stood at 14.5%.

Following his jail appearance, Trump is slated to return to Atlanta in September to hear the thirteen charges against him and plead guilty or not guilty. In his previous cases, he has always pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s legal troubles began in March when he was accused of accounting falsification in Manhattan. In June, he faced charges of illegally withholding classified documents, followed by allegations of attempting to rig the 2020 election results earlier this month.

The charges in Georgia stem from a narrow margin of defeat in the state, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning by just 11,779 votes. Trump, however, has continuously maintained that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 elections.

The charges include a conversation between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump urged the official to “find” 11,780 votes to win the election. Additionally, the former president is accused of participating in a plot to have fraudulent voters cast their ballots in his favor during the election results’ ratification ceremony in the US Congress.

Eighteen other individuals are also charged in this case, with nine of them already appearing at Fulton County prison for fingerprinting and posting bail. Notably, Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has also made a similar appearance.

As the legal battles intensify, Trump’s defense strategy remains consistent. His newly appointed attorney, Steven Sadow, echoed Trump’s claims of innocence and criticized the charges as politically motivated. Sadow hopes for the case to be dropped or, if necessary, for an impartial jury to find the former president not guilty. Trump’s defense paints the indictments as a means for his political opponents to further their careers, highlighting the flaws in the judicial system.