Home News the funny anecdote of Rafael Santos with Martín Elías
News

the funny anecdote of Rafael Santos with Martín Elías

by admin
the funny anecdote of Rafael Santos with Martín Elías

In recent weeks, Vallenato music singer Rafael Santos has been active on social networks promoting his new album ‘I’m still’, in which he dedicates a song to his brother Martin Elias.

With this musical tribute, the artist wants to keep the legacy of ‘The earthquake’ ‘alive’, which is why he has also ‘taken advantage’ to tell stories that lived together to your brother.

When I was little, about 7 years old, I took him (Martín) to the hairdresser’s. Short haircuts were in style at the time, and he had slightly wavy hair. The cut that was in fashion was that of Mike Tyson, one that had a hairline. I made my cut and he made his. he liked”, he told through a video on his social networks.

However, he added that when he got home, his parents did not like this new trend of cuts.
When we got home neither my mom nor my dad liked it and they made him take it off, and he was bald. And Martín tells me: ‘Santos, I like this cut better, because you don’t have to comb your hair’”, he said amidst laughter.

On more than one occasion, Martín Elías said that Rafael Santos he played the role of father when Diomedes Díaz was absent due to legal problems.

See also  Nanhu District held the 2022 Secretary's Grassroots Party Building and Talent Work Debriefing Review Meeting

You may also like

The Church celebrates ten years of partnership with...

Physiotherapy and business administration from María Cano receive...

“Let’s smoke a joint” The controversial invitation from...

at the top in Europe for investments —...

Guangxi Public Security Bureau owes 480,000 electricity bills...

Ministerial decree on the methods of use of...

Orchards in Cali improve agroecological practices

Italy, expected economic growth for 2023 is 0.6%...

Priest offended paisa pilgrims.

Fecode will advance mobilization this February 28

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy