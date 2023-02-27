In recent weeks, Vallenato music singer Rafael Santos has been active on social networks promoting his new album ‘I’m still’, in which he dedicates a song to his brother Martin Elias.

With this musical tribute, the artist wants to keep the legacy of ‘The earthquake’ ‘alive’, which is why he has also ‘taken advantage’ to tell stories that lived together to your brother.

“When I was little, about 7 years old, I took him (Martín) to the hairdresser’s. Short haircuts were in style at the time, and he had slightly wavy hair. The cut that was in fashion was that of Mike Tyson, one that had a hairline. I made my cut and he made his. he liked”, he told through a video on his social networks.

However, he added that when he got home, his parents did not like this new trend of cuts.

“When we got home neither my mom nor my dad liked it and they made him take it off, and he was bald. And Martín tells me: ‘Santos, I like this cut better, because you don’t have to comb your hair’”, he said amidst laughter.

On more than one occasion, Martín Elías said that Rafael Santos he played the role of father when Diomedes Díaz was absent due to legal problems.