The fury of Iván Velásquez for video of FARC dissidents inaugurating work

In a video posted by the 33rd Front, led by aka “John Mechas” and which is part of the Central Staff (EMC), the largest dissidence of the FARC, It is seen when the criminals inaugurate a bridge and a highway in the villages (villages) of Barracas and Chiquinquiráwhich they even decorated with colored balloons.

The images also show one of the dissidents giving a speech to the community, as well as a priest blessing the bridge. Tibú, where the works were delivered, is part of the catatumboa region that covers 10,089 square kilometers, mostly jungle, in the department of North of Santander.

Tibú, the corner of oblivion in Colombia

In this part of the country, which has borders with Venezuela, there is a presence of the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and of dissidents of the FARCas well as a stronghold of the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) and other gangs that confront each other over corridors for drug trafficking and coca crops.

Besides: Ministry of Defense visited injured police officers after attack in Tibú

In addition to Tibú, from Catatumbo, one of the poorest and most forgotten regions of ColombiaThe municipalities of Convención, El Carmen, El Tarra, Hacarí, La Playa, San Calixto, Sardinata and Teorama are part of it.

“The Catatumbo region is a highly conflictive region with a historical presence of armed groups. But I must mention that at this time the national government and the regional and local government advance in an important presence (there)”said the governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano, referring to what happened.