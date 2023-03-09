The prevention and control of the Fusarium Race 4 Tropical (R4T) plague will be the central theme of the ninth International Banana Congress, which will be held again after four years.

Producers from Ecuador, Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala, Brazil, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Europe, and Asia are invited to the congress, which will be held from May 23 to 26 in Miami (United States).

Trademarks that offer products and services to the industry will also participate.

The appointment was presented this Thursday in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, the largest banana producer in the world, where emphasis was placed on the threat that this pest poses to the world trade of this fruit and global food security.

This was stated in a virtual press conference by the general manager of the National Banana Corporation (Corbana) of Costa Rica, Jorge Suma, and the president of the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE), Marianela Ubilla.

PRESENT IN COLOMBIA, PERU AND VENEZUELA

Sauma recalled that Fusarium 4 is already present in Colombia, Peru and Venezuela, while in the Caribbean zone, where there is more humidity, black sigatoka also affects plantations.

“These are important alerts that concern us. There is a whole series of technologies and experiences that we want to share in the congress, as well as see market and consumer trends,” he said.

Ubilla explained that “Ecuador has redoubled its efforts to execute all the biosafety protocols and prevent the presence of this pest (Fusarium 4) on the farms.”

“So far in Ecuador this pest is not present,” said Ubilla.

INVESTIGATION AND PROTOCOLS

The president of the AEBE pointed out that she supports investigations of new genetic techniques that allow having a plant that is tolerant of Fusarium 4, as well as state-of-the-art technologies to early detect the presence of the disease in the plant.

On the other hand, he considered it essential to exchange information and experiences with other countries in the region, because “without relevant research and without sufficient resources, it is impossible to maintain the sustainability of the sector.”

The objective is to avoid what has happened to the Philippines, the world‘s second largest banana producer, which has been seriously affected by this plague.

The president of the AEBE pointed out that the efforts to protect the plantations from the pest affect the price of the box, which increases between 8 and 13 cents per box.

CLAIM FOR FAIR PRICE

In this sense, both Sauma and Ubilla reiterated their call to the European Union (EU) markets to respect fair prices and recognize the efforts involved in investing in plant care to obtain a fruit under the certifications and requirements required the European market.

“We have insisted at the EU level and with importers and supermarkets to ask for a fair price, which means that our Latin American bananas are recognized and cover the cost of production,” said Ubilla.

In this sense, Sauma insisted that “there must be recognition of this issue.” “We are with an increasingly sustainable production and they seek the benefit of the worker,” she added.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, it is expected that Ecuador will be able to recover its production, and with it, the world supply of bananas will expand again, which may cause prices to fall in international markets.

During the Congress, attendees will participate in talks, forums, business meetings, and the trade fair, where the companies that participate in the banana business value chain will show the most innovative products and services for banana entrepreneurs. EFE