The future is the theme of the Domori Prize – Friuli VG

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 23 – interminati_spazi 2023: (pre)Visions. Ideas for the possible. This is the title of the fourth edition of the photographic project #interminati_spazi promoted by Domori, under the artistic guidance of the photographer Maurizio Galimberti. The course chosen for this year is based on the fact that we are going through times in which making predictions becomes increasingly difficult and risky, which is why Domori and Photography has made a choice that goes against the tide by hunting for ideas for “the possible”, seizing possibilities and changes in progress and inviting us to be “brave and visionary”.



#DomorielaFotografia collaborates with great personalities from the world of photography, building cultural, training, exhibition and creative paths. Interminati_spazi will close the photo collection on August 2nd; a part of the works will be selected by Galimberti for the preparation of the final exhibition (which will be held as in 2022 in the Multipurpose Space of the Domori Store, in Piazza San Carlo, in Turin). (HANDLE).

