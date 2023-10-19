The Future of Cultural Relics and Archeology Research: Collaboration, Innovation, and Respecting History

China Focuses on Collaborative Innovation for Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research

Zhengzhou, October 19 – The study of cultural relics and archaeology in China has been gaining momentum in recent years. In a two-day conference held in Xinzheng, Henan, experts emphasized the importance of collaborative innovation across disciplines, fields, and regions for the future development of cultural relics and archaeology research. They also stressed the need to respect history and avoid excessive entertainment.

One of the key points discussed at the conference was the significant growth of China‘s study tour market. Xin Lujiang, deputy director of the Archeology Department of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage of China, revealed that the market has exceeded 100 billion yuan, with cultural relics and archaeological research based on cultural relics resources playing a vital role in this market. Henan’s cultural relics and archaeology research, exploration, and practice are leading the way in the country.

China has been capitalizing on the “museum boom” in recent years by offering various innovative ways to engage the public in archaeological research. Many of these initiatives have been highly popular and have attracted participants from outside the traditional archaeological community. For example, the Palace Museum in Beijing has launched an open experience activity called “I Washed Stones in the Forbidden City,” allowing visitors to clean stone cultural relics. In Henan, students have been following famous archaeologists in their quest to uncover the rise and fall of the Shang Dynasty. Sichuan’s Jinsha Heritage Museum has created a “Little Golden Classroom,” bringing teaching classes to archaeological sites. Yunnan’s South-South Archaeological Institute focuses on providing fun experiences to young people to introduce them to the archaeological world.

Students are the main participants in these study tours. Li Xiaoxiao, secretary-general of the Scenic Area Cultural Heritage Protection and Utilization Professional Committee of the China Tourist Attractions Association, stated that a survey conducted by her team showed that more than 90% of the visitors participating in archaeological research were primary and secondary school students.

To ensure the future development of cultural relics and archaeology research, Xin Lujiang suggested that multiple departments should work together to standardize and promote cultural relics and archaeology. This includes opening up more cultural relics and archaeological resources, promoting the construction of research bases, encouraging resource linkage and sharing, and extending the research product chain for high-quality development.

Liu Haiwang, president of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, believes that with the diversification and specialization of cultural relics and archaeology, it is crucial to establish an expert database and supporting mechanisms. Additionally, polishing in-depth study courses, cultivating a team of study instructors, and creating theme camps are necessary practices for cultural relics and archaeology studies.

Gao Dalun, dean of the School of Archaeology and Museology at Shanxi University, pointed out that cultural relics and archaeology research complements classroom teaching, helping students deepen their understanding of cultural and historical knowledge. However, he cautioned against excessive virtualization and entertainment in the development of cultural relics and archaeology research courses, emphasizing the importance of respecting history.

The conference provided a platform for experts and stakeholders in cultural relics and archaeology research to discuss future developments in the field. By focusing on collaborative innovation and respecting history, China aims to further enhance its cultural heritage and archaeological endeavors.

