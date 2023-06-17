The Futuro Macondo program seeks to promote emerging cinema – news

Colombian Film Academy seeks to support the film industry, especially creators, teachers and students involved in the field of short films.

Macondo Future represents a historic milestone in the role of the Academy as one of the main managers of the film industry in Colombia. The program seeks to establish a close relationship of union, strength and articulation with the training processes, pedagogical growth and production of short films at the national level.

Through this program, the Colombian Film Academy opens its doors to three categories of affiliation: Emergentaimed at those filmmakers who have started their professional career with at least one short film; In training, for university students who have participated in short films within an academic training program with an exhibition at a university festival; and the category Trainersintended for full or part-time teachers in educational institutions accredited by the Ministry of Education and/or the Ministry of Labor.

«We are working within the Academy, not only to give voice and recognition to Colombian short films, but also to really seek and achieve those new horizons that we desire for the good of our cinema. Futuro Macondo is betting on weaving a collaborative network of dialogue and union between young people and those who accompany them in their training processes, that is, teachers and professionals who work in the different trades of filmmaking.«, said the executive director of the Academy, Elkin Zair Manco.

Program affiliates Macondo Future will enjoy a series of exclusive benefits:

– Vote in the National Film Awards – Macondo Awards during the nomination stage of the Best Short Film category.

– To be considered as a priority in the training programs and projects that are developed through Semilleros Macondo and other annual calls.

– Propose initiatives aimed at strengthening the emerging Colombian film industry through communication addressed to the board of directors.

For the first two categories, those interested in being part of Macondo Future They must be natural persons of Colombian nationality or resident foreigners, who demonstrate experience in the cinematographic profession through participation in at least one short film with credits as general producer, director, screenwriter, director of photography , art director, costume designer, lead actor/actress, editor, original music, sound engineer, VFX artist / VFX composer, and/or animation director.

The credits in said works, in the category Emergent they will be validated with the short films that have a National Product Resolution or have participated in a festival registered in the Cinematographic Information and Registry System (SIREC) of the Ministry of Culture. for the category In trainingthis requirement will be validated with the short films participating in the last two years in one of the following university festivals: Equinoxio (National University), Eureka (Jorge Tadeo Lozano University), Short films that go long (Grancolombiano Polytechnic, Miradas (Javeriana University) and EMBRYO (Central University).