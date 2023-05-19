The G7 defines China’s nuclear arsenal as a ‘global stability concern’ – Diario La Hora

Hiroshima, the first city to be bombed with a nuclear weapon on August 6, 1945, is the site of the 49th meeting of the Group of Seven. EFE

The G7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to “achieve a world free of nuclear weapons” and called on China and Russia to participate relevantly in multilateral forums on this issue.

HIROSHIMA (JAPAN). The leaders of the G7 expressed this May 19, 2023 their concern about the build-up of nuclear arsenal “without dialogue” by China, what they said supposes “a concern for global and regional stability.

The Group of Seven unveiled that position in a joint statement at the end of a closed-door working dinner on diplomacy and security, held at the first day of the leaders’ summit in Hiroshima.

“China‘s accelerated buildup of its nuclear arsenal without transparency or meaningful dialogue raises concern for global and regional stability,” highlighted the text that refers to the Hiroshima Plan as a possible dialogue sheet.

In this sense, the Group of Seven leaders urged China and Russia to participate in a substantive way in relevant multilateral and bilateral fora, in line with their obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“The NPT must be defined as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and the basis for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” the leaders said in the statement.

The representatives of Japan, the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy thus closed ranks with respect to this treaty.which entered into force in 1970 and is much less ambitious than the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

This treaty, which has not been ratified by any member of the group, contains prohibitions on the development, production, possession, use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, and seeks to send a clearer and more forceful message than the NPT.

The G7 leaders thus reaffirmed their commitment to “achieve a world free of nuclear weapons” and pointed out that the NPT “is the only way” to achieve this and welcomed the performance of several of its members, such as the United States, France and the United Kingdom, in providing data on its nuclear weapons capability.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all, achieved through a realistic, pragmatic and responsible approach“, highlighted the text.

He The document refers to several people responsible for acting against the world order, specifically, Russia, for its threats against Ukraine, North Korea, for the continued launch of missiles, and China, which they accuse of a lack of transparency regarding their weapons.

The Group of Seven also has several nuclear powers such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France, and the former also has weapons deployed in two other countries: Germany and Italy, while Japan and Canada are part of Washington’s nuclear protection “umbrella.”

Hiroshima (western Japan), the first city to be bombed with a nuclear weapon on August 6, 1945, is the venue of the 49th meeting of the Group of Seven, where the leaders would seek to send a strong message for peace and against nuclear weapons in the context of the war in Ukraine.

In the session of this May 20, 2023, thes talks could focus precisely on China and in matters of economic security, and waiting for confirmation of the secret trip of the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski. EFE