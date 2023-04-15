“The gag law and the Via Crucis of Salvadoran journalism”: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday in the Plataforma program, university professor Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the gag law and the Via Crucis of Salvadoran journalism, recalling that a year ago the Legislative Assembly approved reforms to the Penal Code and the Law to proscribe maras, gangs, groups, Associations and Organizations of a Criminal Nature.

The gang ban law prohibits texts, paintings, designs or any form of visual expression embodied in public or private property that implicitly or explicitly transmits messages related to illegal groups, he recalled.

He also explained that the reforms seek to prevent any independent media from publishing messages created by gangs, considering it a “disastrous” precedent that had not occurred after the peace accords, and that the APES named as the Gag Law.

Cuchillas added that this law was approved when journalists exposed evidence of government officials making deals with gangs, and when it was revealed that they tried to erase evidence in prisons.

“The representative of Amnesty International explained that they were trying to silence independent media at any cost, judges consulted by El Faro say that the reform has gaps and can lend itself to the violation of citizens’ rights to information”the teacher stated.

He also recalled that President Nayib Bukele accused different journalists, non-governmental organizations, judges, and politicians who criticized his measures to defend gangs and use them as an armed wing.

Finally, Cuchillas stressed that the right to Freedom of Expression is essential not only for Salvadoran society but also for the international community.