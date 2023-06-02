Home » The gallery in Banská Štiavnica opens after a fire that narrowly escaped (+photo)
News

The gallery in Banská Štiavnica opens after a fire that narrowly escaped (+photo)

by admin
The gallery in Banská Štiavnica opens after a fire that narrowly escaped (+photo)

[Vojna zásadne mení životy i významy slov. Spoznajte ich v novej knihe Slovník vojny.]

It was one of those rare positive moments that you don’t see often: when a fire broke out in the center of Banská Štiavnica two months ago, dozens of people helped to quickly remove paintings and rare sculptures from the Jozef Kollár Gallery.

The fire wall finally protected the gallery from the fire, but all areas were smoky and dusty.

The thousands of works that people brought out in two hours will return to the gallery for several months, but the most important ones are already there: The gallery reopens to the public on Friday, and with it seven new and old exhibitions.

“I am very happy,” says Zuzana Denková, director of the Slovak Mining Museum, which manages the gallery. “It was an ambitious plan by our gallery team, and everything probably won’t be 100 percent yet, but visitors will be able to come to us and that’s the main thing.”

Jozef Kollár Gallery in Banská Štiavnica. Photo N – Tomáš Benedikovič
All week, the gallery team installed new and old exhibitions Photo N – Tomáš Benedikovič
Curator Mária Janušová and Zuzana Paškayová, who runs the gallery. Photo N – Tomáš Benedikovič

Nothing was lost

While photos and videos of volunteers carrying works out of the gallery flooded the media and social networks, the return of works to the gallery has a much more intimate character, although the volume of work has not decreased in any way.

Zuzana Paškayová, who runs the gallery, commutes on the route from the gallery to the Old Castle, where the collection is temporarily stored. With every ride

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

You may also like

France and Germany want new elections in Kosovo...

New .week: Given | Videos | .a week

Rolando Ochoa against traffic agents for alleged fines

Next setback with the “Starliner” for Boeing and...

Valle prepares for a possible eruption of the...

Guizhou, Sichuan, rain again and again, some areas...

Conversion rates May 2023 (BMF) – NWB live...

The Prosecutor’s Office presents a request against leaders...

Urban Art takes center stage in Pereira

Anticipation of Narcissus Sunday: “It will be a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy