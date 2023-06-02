The gallery in Banská Štiavnica opens after a fire that narrowly escaped (+photo)

[Vojna zásadne mení životy i významy slov. Spoznajte ich v novej knihe Slovník vojny.]

It was one of those rare positive moments that you don’t see often: when a fire broke out in the center of Banská Štiavnica two months ago, dozens of people helped to quickly remove paintings and rare sculptures from the Jozef Kollár Gallery.

The fire wall finally protected the gallery from the fire, but all areas were smoky and dusty.

The thousands of works that people brought out in two hours will return to the gallery for several months, but the most important ones are already there: The gallery reopens to the public on Friday, and with it seven new and old exhibitions.

“I am very happy,” says Zuzana Denková, director of the Slovak Mining Museum, which manages the gallery. “It was an ambitious plan by our gallery team, and everything probably won’t be 100 percent yet, but visitors will be able to come to us and that’s the main thing.”

Nothing was lost

While photos and videos of volunteers carrying works out of the gallery flooded the media and social networks, the return of works to the gallery has a much more intimate character, although the volume of work has not decreased in any way.

Zuzana Paškayová, who runs the gallery, commutes on the route from the gallery to the Old Castle, where the collection is temporarily stored. With every ride