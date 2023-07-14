“The game is over. The bluff is up. cards on the table”

The Ukrainian counter-offensive failed with catastrophic consequences. NATO made it clear to the Ukrainian President in Vilnius that his country would not be admitted anytime soon. The Biden government has speculated wrong, their deadly bluff only costs more lives every day. It is now time to return to diplomacy and peace negotiations to finally end the madness. A comment by Sven von Storch.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 26,000 Ukrainians have been killed and 1,300 armored vehicles destroyed since the start of the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive last month. In order to break through the Russian defense lines, the only option left for the western values ​​is the illegal use of cluster bombs, the use of which Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki described on February 28, 2022 as a “war crime”.

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov once again stressed his willingness to negotiate peace. According to the former Israeli prime minister, there were already promising peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in April 2022 Naphtali Bennett, but were thwarted by Boris Johnson and the Biden government. Since then, about 80,000 Russians and up to 350,000 Ukrainians have died needlessly.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Hungarian Prime Minister sat down Viktor Orbán for immediate peace negotiations. “Instead of weapons, we should bring peace to Ukraine,” Orbán said. In Germany, there was once a consensus that diplomacy must always take precedence over the military solution. But, of all things, under a Green-dominated federal government, the military solution now seems to have become the only acceptable one.

Nobody wants to say what the strategic goal is supposed to be: Is it the conquest of Crimea, the ethnic cleansing of the Donbass, the incapacity of the Russian army or a regime change in Moscow? There are probably reasons why the war hawks around Victoria Nuland, Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan don’t want to clarify this.

In view of the impending election debacle for the aged Joe Biden in 2024, however, the White House is on the defensive: Americans are increasingly doubting the usefulness of their $113 billion for the corrupt Zelenskiy regime, which bans the opposition and cancels elections on behalf of the “Democracy.”

Joe Biden is dealing with two prominent challengers who claim to be able to end his proxy war within 24 hours: Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As a challenger within Biden’s own party, Kennedy is not just a scion of the most famous political party America’s family, but according to the latest polls, the most popular presidential candidate in both camps, despite widespread media defamation.

This would be the time for a German chancellor to take a bold step forward and convene peace talks between Moscow, Kiev and Washington. The AfD already had a conclusive one on February 7th, 2023 Peace plan for Ukraine presented, consisting of:

90-day ceasefireDisengagement of troops by 30 kmOSCE monitoringAccess for humanitarian aidUN peacekeeping forces in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and KhersonReduction of Russian forces to pre-February 24, 2022reduction of EU, UK and US military support to UkraineRepeal of sanctions against RussiaOSCE referendums in the occupied territories via Ukraine or Russiaprivileged EU partnership for Ukraine Ukraine will not become a NATO or EU memberno nuclear weapons, missiles or foreign troops in Ukraine

No matter what one might think of the AfD – this peace plan is a sensible and viable way to end the senseless mass deaths in Ukraine in the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II.

It is time for our politicians to return to the negotiating table, as has been the practice in Germany since 1945, and to work again for peace and freedom in Europe. Anything else at this point just takes unnecessary lives and causes unnecessary suffering.

Biden, Nuland, Blinken and Sullivan speculated.

You don’t gamble with human lives. The bluff is up. Let’s put the cards on the table.

So that the young men of Ukraine and Russia can go home to their families again.

Lively.

Sven von Storch is chairman of the Civil Alliance

