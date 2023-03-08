news-txt”>

(by Marzia Piga) (ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MARCH 08 – The unemployment rate is falling, but female employment is significantly lower than male employment especially for mothers, with childcare services still at a standstill and a gap in wages that does not decrease: in 2022 in Italy the gender pay gap was 13%. These are some data that illustrate the world of women’s work in Sardinia, released this morning during the “Women and work” meeting organized by the regional councilorship for International Women’s Day.



In 2022 on the island, the employment rate of women was 46.5%, a decrease of 1.4% compared to 2021. Sardinia is the black jersey in Italy for involuntary part-time work, i.e. women who declare they work part-time because they have not found a full-time job: the percentage stands at 26.4%, against 17.9% of the national average.



“On this day of pride and awareness, let’s keep the attention alive on the denied rights and stereotypes that still, too often, limit women’s freedom and self-determination”, underlined the regional councilor for Labour, Ada Lai, announcing a package of measures to reconcile work with the personal and family life of female workers.



The measures are divided into seven areas: recruitment bonuses, self-employment, self-entrepreneurship, work-life balance, support for corporate welfare, professional training, interventions in favor of women victims of violence. The program of interventions will soon be brought to the Council: “We want to remove those obstacles that prevent one’s potential from being expressed, promoting the full participation of women in the labor market”, clarified councilor Lai.



“There is still a lot to do to bridge the gender gap in all sectors of our lives – said Alessandra Zedda, regional councilor of Fi -, we are still behind, but now there is something new: in our battle we are accompanied even from a male audience, we must put the value of respect at the centre”. (HANDLE).

