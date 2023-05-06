The gardens of Villa Quadrio at the center of Sondrio’s future social life – design competition – open procedure

1st degree delivery by 30 June 2023

The Municipality of Sondrio has announced a design competition for the arrangement of the gardens of Villa Quadrio and the redevelopment of the surrounding public spaces. The Municipality aims to harmonize these areas and give them new life, transforming them into a pole of attraction for the social life of the town.

Villa Quadrio, also known as Palazzo Quadrio, is a residence dating back to the early twentieth century, a refined building, whose elegance and history of social and cultural prestige, which constitute its essence, make this place a heritage to be safeguarded and value.

In addition to redefining the internal paths of the gardens, paying attention to the pre-existing historical elements, such as the portico, the gardens and the plantings, witnesses of the cultural heritage of the place, the participants are called to:

improve pedestrian and cycle connections with the “Enrico Paini” primary school

strengthen the connection with via San Giovanni Bosco and piazza di San Rocco

enhance the relationship between the square and the churchyard.

redesign the parking space and evaluate the possibility of modifying the elevations of the land, to improve the relationship with the gardens

relocate the playground and all current parking spaces

Finally, to ensure inclusive and welcoming spaces for everyone, attention must be paid to the general lighting of the spaces, including the gardens, connections and the square, and to the accessibility of the entire intervention area.

The estimated cost for the construction of the work, including safety charges, is equal to 1,600,000 euros net of VAT.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition, free of charge and anonymously, is divided into two levels:

the first stage – elaboration of ideas – is aimed at selection THREE creative proposals, to be admitted to the second degree.

creative proposals, to be admitted to the second degree. the second level – project elaboration – is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted competitors.

Papers requested – first degree

Illustrative report maximum 1 sided A4 format

maximum 1 sided A4 format 1 A0 format graphics tablecontaining the representation of the project idea that will be developed in the 2nd grade

Jury

Arch. Camillo Botticini, with functions of President; – Arch. Marco Ghilotti, designated representative of the Order of Architects of Sondrio; – Eng. Luca Gadola, designated representative of the Order of Engineers of Sondrio; – Arch. Enrico Scaramellini; – Arch. Andrew Forni.

award

1st place: 11,000 euros

2nd and 3rd place: 3,000 euros each

amounts net of social security charges and VAT

Announcement and documentation

[ concorsiawn.it ]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.