The gas left and the wit appeared

Pereira woke up with a few pintaditos, buñuelos and pandebonos, in the cafeterias at 8:30 in the morning, the little they had to offer customers was malt pony and sandwich. Instead, there were many and diverse lines of people, queues for an entire block and some that turned around, those that began in a west-east direction at the door of the china shop or kitchenware store and those in front formed in the opposite direction. On the contrary, to these we must add those that were formed outside of Electrogas and Colgas.

And ordinary Colombians who like everything without gas, as they say in popular culture, because without gas they had to spend on the provisional solution and those who said that this volcano had finally come out with nothing, there they received news , with almost nothing came out.

Proof proof wit

the wrong call indigenous malice made use of everything there was: in the rice cookers the aguapanela was first made, which was later taken out of the pot, to then make the sweat that would also change the container and finally leave the pretty little pot for what it was created, rice. What would the orientals think of such a buffett in just that container?

The air fryers also had to go down the stratum and receive as much food as the lady of the house came across, because the multifunctional pots disappeared from the shelves of large stores and the orders that were tried to be made online spoke deliveries on June 2.

Those who did not have this pair of pots resorted to ancestral mountaineering knowledge, firewood, on yesterday’s tour in the Galán neighborhood, a midwife accompanied by two of her sons and a granddaughter prepared a chicken and pork stew, as if to eat fingers, but no way to stick, because what was in the pot was for 10 people. When they were about to finish they watered the ball that the neighbor who needed that little wood could well, because that’s how Pereirans are.

While all this was happening in the neighborhoods, emissaries from other families were in charge of obtaining any appliance that allowed cooking and quite a few were the ones who came to separate their shift on the platform from 5:00 am, because they wanted to be among the first lucky that they could get the latest stoves, it did not matter if from a single propane gas station or, failing that, those with an electric stove, even if it was unitary.

school food

Before the weekend was over, parents began to express concern, also in two ways: those who eat at school and those who have to have lunch very early, before going to study. Regarding the first, from the Ministry of Education it was explained that “Consequently with the restrictions generated in the natural gas service and the impact of this situation in the operation process for the supply of school meals, we inform that two of the three production plants will not be able to supply food in the institutions and we will be reporting in real time all the actions related to the supply of school meals in the face of the natural contingency”. At the time of writing this note, it was unknown if today the PAE, like yesterday, would only be available to 12,317 students.

If it rains in Pereira…

In Dosquebradas they are twice as affected by the industrial vocation of the municipality, this situation put a stop to various economic activities and also affected the supply of the Food Plan. Regarding all this, Mayor Diego Ramos said “Here we have a terrible problem, because there are 81,000 affiliates and 1,100 gastronomic and textile establishments that depend on home gas, 65% are manicruzed, there are 700 companies that have 25,000 employees and They are going to have to resort to cutting staff. We are in difficult times.”

The mayor also said that the PAE is insured with propane gas only until today, the operator is looking for a way to sell it for Thursday and Friday, he is looking for a way to find the pipes filled to continue providing the service.

those deprived of liberty

In the La Badea prison, the inmates put on batteries and lit the firewood, because the neighbors supplied them with the wood to make the three main meals of the day. “We are also asking that there be a way with the propane gas distributors in the department to take pity on filling a 100-pound pipe and another 40-pound pipe that they have there so they can be calm this week. They have the money, it’s not for them to give it away. They need to take them into account to meet the need for food for the 300 inmates they have”.

Companies and cylinders, who to call?

-White with fuchsia logo belongs to Gaz. 310 315 7215 – 320 390 4060.

-Yellow, orange and gray are from Electrogas in Belmonte. 3216405453.

-Azul belongs to Colgas de Occidente by Morelia. (606) 323-3522.

-Green is from Vidagas. (601) 587-3400 – 314 2663888.

-Dark green belongs to Gas País. 311 6323608.

popular food

In Villasantana, a monumental wood-burning stove was placed on the left-hand side of the bus route, on top of it a gigantic pot that people know as an Indian boiled at an infernal temperature with 50 kilos of corn that Albeny Valencia put to cook from 6:00 in the morning and at the time of the interview it had been mounted on the live candle for 4 and a half hours and it was still missing. From that bundle of corn, 800 arepas come out daily and three families are supported.