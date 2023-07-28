The GDP of 30 Provinces Released: 14 Provinces Outperform the Country, with 3 Provinces Growing by over 8%.

The GDP of 30 provinces in China has been released, with 14 provinces outperforming the national average growth rate and three provinces experiencing growth rates exceeding 8%. The National Bureau of Statistics has calculated that the GDP in the first half of 2023 reached 59,303.4 billion yuan, a 5.5% year-on-year increase, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the first quarter.

Among the 30 provinces, 14 provinces achieved a faster growth rate than the national average of 5.5%. Shanghai recorded the highest growth rate at 9.7%, followed by Hainan and Tibet at 8.6% and 8.4% respectively. Other provinces that surpassed the national average growth rate include Jilin, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Gansu, Qinghai, Jiangsu, Ningxia, Shandong, Hebei, Hubei, Liaoning, Sichuan, and Beijing.

In terms of economic aggregate, Guangdong and Jiangsu exceeded 6 trillion yuan in the first half of the year, reaching 6,290.98 billion yuan and 6,046.53 billion yuan respectively. Shanghai, Hebei, and Beijing also surpassed 2 trillion yuan, amounting to 2,139.017 billion yuan, 2,077.89 billion yuan, and 2,062.13 billion yuan respectively. Guizhou reached the 1 trillion yuan milestone, recording 1,021.875 billion yuan.

The published data shows that the GDP of Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Henan exceeded 3 trillion yuan, with respective amounts of 6,290.98 billion yuan, 6,046.53 billion yuan, 4,412.5 billion yuan, 3,871.7 billion yuan, and 3,132.6 billion yuan. Sichuan, Hubei, Fujian, Hunan, Shanghai, Hebei, and Beijing are in the 2 trillion yuan echelon, with respective amounts of 2,790.101 billion yuan, 2,625.922 billion yuan, 2,554.78 billion yuan, 2,399.864 billion yuan, 2,139.017 billion yuan, 2,077.89 billion yuan, and 2,062.13 billion yuan. Anhui Province, which has not released its economic data yet, is expected to exceed 2 trillion yuan, securing a position in the top ten provinces.

In terms of per capita disposable income of residents, Shanghai and Beijing exceeded 40,000 yuan in the first half of the year, reaching 42,870 yuan and 41,358 yuan respectively. Shandong exceeded 20,000 yuan, amounting to 20,309 yuan. The top five provinces with the highest per capita disposable income in the first half of the year are Shanghai (42,870 yuan), Beijing (41,358 yuan), Zhejiang (34,317 yuan), Jiangsu (27,795 yuan), and Tianjin (26,655 yuan).

It should be noted that the information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to exercise caution and make decisions based on their own assessments.

