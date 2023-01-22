(Original title: The GDP of 31 provinces was released last year: the gap between Jiangsu and Guangdong narrowed, and Shaanxi and Jiangxi exceeded 3 trillion yuan)

Securities Times e company news, as of now, the 2022 GDP data of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country have all been released. In terms of total GDP, after Guangdong became the first domestic province with a GDP exceeding 12 trillion yuan in 2021, it will approach 13 trillion yuan in 2022, reaching 12911.858 billion yuan. Guangdong has been ranked first in the country for 34 consecutive years. Jiangsu “follows closely behind”. In 2022, the GDP of Jiangsu Province will exceed 12 trillion yuan, reaching 12,287.56 billion yuan. Shandong is 8,743.5 billion yuan, ranking third. Zhejiang ranked fourth with 7,771.5 billion yuan. In 2022, Fujian will officially enter the “5 trillion club”. As municipalities directly under the Central Government, the GDP of Beijing and Shanghai continued to exceed 4 trillion yuan. The GDP of Shaanxi and Jiangxi exceeded 3 trillion yuan. In 2022, there are 16 provinces whose GDP growth rate exceeds the national level (3%). Judging from the economic growth rate of various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in 2022, most of them will be in the range of 2%-5%. Previously, 31 provinces had disclosed their expected economic growth targets for 2023, ranging from 4% to 9.5%.