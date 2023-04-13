Home News “The gender gap in employment is greater than we thought”: Fátima Ortiz
The lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke this Wednesday in the Platform program about the gender gap that exists in the labor field, which she assured is much greater than previously thought.

The lawyer assured that more than 50% of the electoral roll in the country is made up of women, and that despite the fact that they are capable of doing the same jobs as a man, there is a notable difference between what both men and women earn for do the same activity.

“In many cases, the man has the same academic degree and the same experience as the woman, but the salary is not the same, he earns more, there is still that gender gap in El Salvador”he explained.

Ortiz also added that women always have problems accessing paid and formal jobs, many are in self-employment, care economy and without social security.

In addition, he pointed out that the gender gap crisis became more serious after the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was no regular job.

“The International Labor Organization in March 2022 presented a new indicator which better measures the unemployment rate that exists, which stated that the conditions of women continue to be unfavorable, companies tend to exclude this gender for different reasons ”added the lawyer.

See the full statements:

