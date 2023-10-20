The General Budget of the Nation was approved for $502.6 billion in the plenary session of the Senate – news

The Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule raised, among its concerns, the arbitration of litigation as a measure to raise 15 billion pesos.

On Wednesday, October 18, the plenary session of the Senate advanced the discussion and approval of the General Budget of the Nation (PGN) for the year 2024, and after more than 80 articles that did not have proposals presented were endorsed en bloc, the debate continued. approval or denial of articles, to which proposals were presented.

The plenary sessions of the Senate and House of Representatives, separately, approved the General Budget of the Nation 2024 for a total amount of 502.6 billion pesos.

This initiative remains to be conciliated in the Senate and the House of Representatives, then it will go to presidential sanction.

The project presented by the Ministry of Finance determines that $310.3 billion will be allocated to operating expenses (61.8%), $94.5 billion for debt payment (18.8%) and $97.7 billion for investment (19.4%).

The resources will be allocated, mostly, to the ministries of Education ($70.4 billion), Health ($61.5 billion), Defense ($56 billion), Treasury ($47.5 billion) and Labor ($44 billion). .3 billion).

CARF repairs

The initiative that had advanced from the economic commissions of the Senate and House of Representatives was debated for more than eight hours in the plenary session in which the senators presented their concerns and agreements to it.

Through a proposal filed by the senator for Radical Change, David Luna Sánchez, the Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule (CARF), He spoke out regarding the concerns they see in the income of the General Budget.

“After an analysis, at CARF we view with serious doubts the arbitration of litigation as a measure to collect 15 billion pesos. If perfected, it would be non-permanent income, this means the de-accumulation of an asset that will cease to exist in future periods,” said Andrés Mauricio Velasco, technical director of the Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule. And he added: “The spirit of fiscal sustainability is to finance with permanent, not temporary, expenses. Future expenses will be left without financing and will have to resort to public debt.”

Another of their concerns is related to the amount of the DIAN’s management, with which it is expected to raise 13 billion pesos and the financing risks using articles 76 and 77 of the Organic Budget Statute that allows this to be postponed or cut. great item if income is not perfected.

“The 2024 budget is happy, it does not attack the decline in the sectors that DANE has warned so much about and it does not respond to the critical economic situation we are going through. Commerce has grown only 0.6%, the manufacturing industry 0.5% and construction 0.2%. And even more serious: regional investment will be limited. The department of La Guajira was in the last links and Bogotá was cut by 2 billion pesos,” said the Senator Luna.

In the discussion, the Senator Jonathan Ferney Pulido Hernández, Green Alliance-Centro Esperanzaindicated that “Colombia will never be a different country as long as it remains the same, the same thing that Colombians have asked so much to change and that no government has wanted to change, today in both the Senate and the House a budget greater than “The 502 billion pesos, 19% higher than the 2023 budget, we are talking about about 80 billion more pesos.”

Also, the Senator Pulido Hernández He said that this budget is divided into three and that for him it is painful and outrageous that, of 502 billion pesos, 61% of this budget, 308 billion pesos go to operation. “18% for debt and 19 for investment, the smallest percentage. Of 502 million, 308 are spent on property leases for government operation, purchase of equipment, materials and supplies, payment of personnel payroll, transportation, innumerable travel expenses, contracts that are the product of this bureaucracy.”

At the end of the budget vote, the Senator Paloma Valencia (Democratic Center), pointed out: “How are resources going to decrease for science, innovation and technology? “We are in the revolution of automation, artificial intelligence, the emergence of technologies and in Colombia we decided to cut off resources for innovation.”

Thus, Gustavo Petro’s Government will be able to execute the $502.6 billion it requested for operation ($310 billion), debt service ($95 billion) and investment ($24.1 billion) that were approved in the Senate plenary.

