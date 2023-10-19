The General Hospital of Medellín will perform heart transplants

The General Hospital of Medellín announced its recent registration with the Donation and Transplant Network of the National Institute of Health, as a heart transplant entity. This fact makes it the only public hospital in Colombia to perform this procedure and is a historical milestone for medical care in the city.

“We are IPS authorized to transplant hearts. It is an achievement of a work team, which during the last three years has dedicated its efforts to make this a fact. As of October 24, we are already scheduled to be that IPS that hopes to rescue and why not? transplant a heart. The hospital continues to work for the benefit of the community, it becomes an icon. We continue to generate good news, good expectations for people,” said the manager of the Medellín General Hospital, Mario Fernando Córdoba Pérez.

Registration with the Donation and Transplant Network of the National Institute of Health is the result of a rigorous process of evaluation and compliance with the highest standards in medical care, whose commitment is to maintain the safety and well-being of patients who trust in its services.

“Through this program we will allow many people to have a second chance at life. The hospital will continue to be very committed to the in-hospital generation of donors, so that more patients enter the waiting list and receive the heart transplant,” said the leader of the institution’s Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant program, Ángela Rojas Meneses. .

