Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 21. Recently, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Deepening the Reform of the Construction of a Modern Vocational Education System” and issued a notice, requiring all regions and departments to conscientiously implement it in light of their actual conditions.

The full text of “Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Modern Vocational Education System Construction” is as follows.

In order to thoroughly implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on vocational education and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, continue to promote the reform of the construction of the modern vocational education system, and optimize the positioning of vocational education types, the following opinions are hereby offered.

1. General requirements

1. Guiding ideology. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over vocational education, put the promotion of high-quality development of modern vocational education in a more prominent position, and persist in serving The overall development of students and economic and social development are based on improving the key capabilities of vocational schools, focusing on deepening the integration of production and education, focusing on promoting the integration of vocational and general education, and taking the integration of science and education as a new direction, fully mobilizing the enthusiasm of all parties, and coordinating vocational education Collaborative innovation of higher education, continuing education, orderly and effective promotion of the reform of the modern vocational education system, effectively improving the quality, adaptability and attractiveness of vocational education, cultivating more high-quality technical and technical personnel, skilled craftsmen, and great craftsmen, in order to accelerate the construction of A solid foundation has been laid for a strong country through education, science and technology, and talents.

2. The direction of reform. Deepen the supply-side structural reform of vocational education, adhere to people-oriented, ability-oriented, quality-oriented, and innovation, establish and improve a gradient vocational education and training system with multi-form connection, multi-channel growth, and sustainable development, and promote the coordinated development of vocational general education, Mutual integration, so that students with different endowments and needs can choose multiple times and become talents in a variety of ways; insist on promoting production through education, assisting education through production, integration of production and education, and cooperation between production and education, extending the education chain, serving the industry chain, supporting the supply chain, and creating The talent chain, upgrade the value chain, and promote the formation of a modern vocational education structure and regional layout that adapt to market demand and match the industrial structure. Construct a development mechanism of central-local interaction, regional linkage, government, industry, enterprise, and school coordination, encourage and support provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government) and key industries to combine their own characteristics and advantages, and take the lead in the construction and reform of the modern vocational education system Make breakthroughs, lead by demonstration, and form a good ecology with sufficient system supply, strong condition guarantee, and deep integration of production and education.

2. Strategic tasks

3. Explore a new model for the construction of a provincial modern vocational education system. Focusing on the in-depth implementation of regional coordinated development strategies, major regional strategies, etc. and the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization, the country leads the promotion, local innovation implementation, and selects provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) with urgent needs, conditions, and willingness to reform and explore, and establish a modern vocational education system. The Ministry of Construction and the Provincial Cooperative Promotion Mechanism will reform and make breakthroughs in the key capacity building of vocational schools, the integration of production and education, the integration of vocational and general education, investment mechanisms, system innovation, and international exchanges and cooperation, and formulate financial, fiscal, land, credit, and employment policies to support vocational education. Specific measures of incentive policies such as education and income distribution will form an institutional environment and ecology conducive to the development of vocational education, and form a batch of new experiences and paradigms that can be replicated and promoted.

4. Create a city-region industry-education alliance. Based on the industrial park, the provincial government will build a city-level industry-education complex that can cultivate talents, innovate and start a business, and promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy. Establish a council with the participation of governments, enterprises, schools, scientific research institutions, etc., implement substantive operations, gather capital, technology, talents, policies and other elements, and effectively promote various subjects to participate in the professional planning of vocational schools, the determination of personnel training specifications, and curriculum Development, construction of teaching staff, joint discussion on training programs, joint teaching teams, joint construction of teaching resources, joint implementation of academic assessment and evaluation, promotion of teaching reform, and improvement of the quality of technical and skilled personnel training; building a talent supply and demand information platform, and implementing industrial planning and talent demand Publish the system to guide vocational schools to keep abreast of the market and employment situation, improve the dynamic adjustment mechanism of vocational education majors, and promote the close connection between professional layout and local industrial structure; build a common technical service platform, open up the chain of scientific research and development, technological innovation, and achievement transfer, and provide a solid foundation for the park Enterprises provide technical consultation and services to promote technological innovation and product upgrading of small and medium-sized enterprises.

5. Build a community of industry-education integration. Priority will be given to the new generation of information technology industry, high-end CNC machine tools and robots, high-end instruments, aerospace equipment, ship and ocean engineering equipment, advanced rail transit equipment, energy electronics, energy-saving and new energy vehicles, electric power equipment, agricultural machinery equipment, new materials, Key industries and key fields such as biomedicine and high-performance medical devices, support leading enterprises, high-level colleges and universities, and vocational schools to take the lead in forming a cross-regional production-education integration community with the participation of schools, scientific research institutions, upstream and downstream enterprises, etc., to bring together production and education Resources, formulate teaching evaluation standards, develop professional core courses and practical ability projects, develop and promote teaching equipment; according to the requirements of the industrial chain division of labor on the type, level and structure of talents, implement school-enterprise joint enrollment, and carry out entrusted training, order training and apprenticeship Training, providing pre-job training, on-the-job training and continuing education for industry employees, providing stable human resources for the industry; building a technology innovation center to support the cultivation of high-quality technical and skilled personnel, and serving industry enterprises in technological transformation, process improvement, and product upgrades.

3. Key tasks

6. Improve the key school-running capabilities of vocational schools. Give priority to professional fields such as modern manufacturing, modern service industry, and modern agriculture. Organize well-known experts, industry elites, and excellent teachers to create a batch of core courses, high-quality teaching materials, teacher teams, and practical projects. Technology and new standards are introduced into education and teaching practice. Make the national vocational education smart education platform bigger and stronger, build key projects such as vocational education professional teaching resource library, high-quality online open courses, virtual simulation training base, expand the sharing of high-quality resources, and promote the reform of education, teaching and evaluation methods. For new business forms, new occupations, and new positions, extensive technical skills training will be carried out to serve the lifelong learning of the whole people and the construction of a skilled society.

7. Strengthen the construction of “double-qualified” teachers. Strengthen the construction of teachers’ ethics and ethics, and effectively improve the ideological and political quality and professional ethics of teachers. Relying on leading enterprises and high-level colleges and universities to build a number of national vocational education “double-qualified” teacher training bases, develop a vocational education teacher training curriculum system, and carry out customized and personalized training. Implement the action to improve the academic qualifications of vocational school teachers, and carry out directional training for professional degree graduates of vocational school teachers. Implement the training plan for famous teachers (famous craftsmen) and famous principals of vocational schools. Set up a flexible employment mechanism, adopt a combination of fixed posts and mobile posts, support vocational schools in openly recruiting industry business backbones, excellent technical and management talents to teach; set up a group of special posts for industrial mentors, hire enterprise engineering and technical personnel, High-skilled talents, management personnel, skilled craftsmen, etc., come to work in the school by taking part-time teaching, cooperative research, and participating in projects.

8. Build an open regional industry-education integration practice center. Benchmarking the forefront of industrial development, build an open regional industry-education integration practice center integrating practical teaching, social training, real production and technical service functions. Build a new batch of public practice centers through government-led and multi-channel fundraising methods; promote enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, and parks to improve their ability to integrate production and practice resources, and support a group of enterprise practice centers through government procurement of services and financial support; Encourage schools and enterprises to jointly build a number of practice centers in the form of “school-in-factory” and “factory-in-school” to serve vocational school students’ practical training, enterprise employee training, product pilot testing, process improvement, technology research and development, etc. Those invested by the government maintain their public welfare attributes, and those built in enterprises enjoy preferential treatment such as educational land and public utility fees according to regulations.

9. Broaden the channels for students to grow and become talents. Based on secondary vocational schools, with higher vocational colleges as the main body and vocational undergraduate courses as the guide, build a group of high-level vocational schools and majors that meet the needs of economic and social development and the training of technical and skilled personnel; explore the development of comprehensive high schools and support the education reform and development of technical schools . Support high-quality secondary vocational schools and higher vocational schools to jointly carry out five-year consistent school running, and carry out joint training between secondary vocational education and vocational undergraduate education. Improve the vocational education college entrance examination system, improve the “cultural quality + vocational skills” examination enrollment method, and expand the enrollment scale of the on-the-job college entrance examination for applied undergraduate schools. The enrollment plan is coordinated and arranged by all regions in the annual enrollment scale approved by the state. Improve the way undergraduate schools recruit vocational school graduates with work experience. According to the characteristics of vocational school students, improve the examination methods and training methods for undergraduate promotion, support high-level undergraduate schools to participate in vocational education reform, and promote the integration and coordinated development of vocational education.

10. Innovate international exchange and cooperation mechanisms. Continue to hold the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference and the World Vocational College Skills Competition, and promote the establishment of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Alliance. Based on regional advantages, development strategies, pillar industries and talent needs, build an international cooperation platform for vocational education. Teaching follows output, production and education go hand in hand, build a number of high-level international vocational schools, launch a number of professional standards and curriculum standards with international influence, and develop a number of teaching resources and teaching equipment. Create an international brand of vocational education, promote professional and modular development, improve standards and norms, and innovate operation and maintenance mechanisms; promote the “Chinese + vocational skills” project, serve international production capacity cooperation and Chinese enterprises going global, and cultivate international talents and Chinese-funded enterprises Urgently needed local technical and skilled talents will enhance the international influence of China‘s vocational education.

4. Organization and Implementation

11. Strengthen the overall leadership of the party. Adhere to the implementation of the party’s leadership in all aspects of the whole process of the construction and reform of the modern vocational education system, comprehensively implement the party’s education policy, adhere to the direction of running socialist schools, and implement the fundamental task of cultivating people by virtue. Party committees and governments at all levels should incorporate the development of vocational education into the national economic and social development plan of the region, and promote employment and entrepreneurship, promote the transformation of development methods, industrial structure adjustment, technological optimization and upgrading, etc. An important part of the government’s fulfillment of educational responsibilities. Vocational school party organizations should do a good job in party building work as the basic skills of running schools, implement the principal responsibility system led by party organizations in public vocational schools, and strengthen the political and organizational functions of party organizations in private vocational schools. Deeply promote Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics into textbooks, classrooms, and students’ minds, firmly grasp the leadership of school ideological work, carry out ideological and political work throughout the entire process of school education management, and vigorously cultivate and practice socialist core values , improve the education mechanism of morality and skill, and work-study combination, and strive to cultivate socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor.

12. Establish an organizational coordination mechanism. Improve the inter-ministerial joint meeting system for the vocational education work of the State Council, build a consulting organization that gathers well-known experts, scholars and managers in the fields of education, science and technology, industry, economy and society, and undertake vocational education policy consultation, standard development, project demonstration and other work. The Ministry of Education takes the lead in establishing an overall coordination and promotion mechanism, and works with relevant departments to promote the active participation of industry and enterprises. Provincial party committees and governments formulate the “three lists” of talent needs, industrial development, and policy support, and improve the implementation mechanism. Support the local establishment of vocational education and training management institutions, integrate relevant functions, and coordinate the reform and development of vocational education.

13. Strengthen policy support. Explore new mechanisms for local governments and social forces to support the development of vocational education, attract social capital and industrial capital investment, and support major vocational education construction and reform projects in accordance with the principle of public welfare. Incorporate qualified vocational education projects into the support scope of local government special bonds, budgetary investment, etc. Encourage financial institutions to provide financial services to support the development of vocational education. Explore the establishment of a differentiated per-student funding system for vocational education based on major categories. Local governments can provide appropriate subsidies to non-profit private vocational schools by referring to relevant funding standards and supporting policies such as per student funding of public schools of the same level and type. Improve the student funding methods for secondary vocational schools, and establish a cost sharing mechanism that meets the diversified development requirements of secondary vocational schools. Employers shall not set conditions for application, recruitment, and employment that hinder equal employment and fair competition for vocational school graduates. Support local governments to deepen the reform of the income distribution system and increase the wage income level of production and service front-line technical and skilled personnel.

14. Create a good atmosphere. Summarize the typical experience of promoting the reform of the modern vocational education system in various places in a timely manner, do a good job in relevant publicity reports, and create a good atmosphere for the whole society to fully understand, actively support, and actively participate in vocational education. Organize the vocational education activity week well, use “May 1st” International Labor Day, Teacher’s Day and other important festivals to increase the promotion of vocational education, and discover and publicize the typical deeds of grassroots front-line technical and skilled talents growing into talents. Establish a result-oriented evaluation direction, commend and reward outstanding vocational schools, principals, teachers, students, and technical and skilled personnel in accordance with relevant national regulations, and promote the glorious era of labor, valuable skills, and creation of great fashion.