During the past day, the enemy launched 39 air strikes and 7 missile strikes, 4 of which were from the S-300 air defense system against the peaceful city of Kramatorsk, and also launched 47 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

the Russian Federation continues to disregard the laws and customs of war, so the likelihood of launching missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine, warns the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The most difficult situation remains in the east of Ukraine — Russian troops, despite the numerous losses in equipment and manpower, continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin directions. Last day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 52 enemy attacks in these directions.

According to official data, enemy losses as of Tuesday morning, April 11, exceeded 179,000 Russian military personnel killed. During the day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 40 units of enemy equipment.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives near the settlements of Makiivka, Chervopopivka, and Bilogorivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fighting continues. He led unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Khromov.

On the Avdiyivka and Marinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Severna, Nevelske and Marinka settlements of the Donetsk region, without success. The fiercest battles continue for Avdiivka and Maryinka.

“The Russian occupiers continue to increase the pressure on Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories. Recently, the employees of the city hospital who did not receive Russian passports were dismissed in Snizhny, Donetsk region. And in the city of Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region, local residents must obtain permission to move around the region. Those who applied for passes are subject to increased checks by the occupiers for involvement in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In some places, the invaders even ransack homes.”says the morning summary.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 8 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as a strike on the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile complex. During the past day, an enemy Mi-24 helicopter was shot down, as well as 9 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types. Units of rocket troops and artillery struck the area of ​​concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as the enemy’s ammunition depot.

Previously, experts, assessing the prospects of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, called it important prerequisites for the completion of training and integration of new units, the degradation of the Russian rear, a stable logistics chain and real-time intelligence.

