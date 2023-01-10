At school they had even told him that “being too smart was a problem”. Teased and isolated by classmates, misunderstood by professors, Matteo Fabbri he left his studies at the Ariosto classical high school in Ferrara, his hometown, at the end of the third year. Now she is 24 years old and is doing her doctorate in Cyber ​​Security, after graduating in Philosophy in Bologna and the master’s degree at the Normale di Pisa obtained at the same time as the Master of Science in Social Science of the Internet at Oxford.