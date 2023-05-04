The GENO BANK ESSEN is the “BEST BANK on site 2023”

GENO BANK ESSEN was voted the best bank in 2023 in the “BESTE BANK on site” test by the Quality Assurance Society. The award is based on a comprehensive analysis of the quality of service and advice, which is carried out by specially trained testers. The cooperative bank impressed with a holistic offer that includes both digital solutions and personal contact. With a long tradition of 135 years and a strong commitment in the region, GENO BANK ESSEN aims to achieve more together with its customers and members and to exceed customer expectations.

For several years, the Gesellschaft für Qualitätsprüfung mbH has been testing banks in the private customer segment in their “BEST BANK LOCAL” test, which is aimed at consumer protection and includes a digital check and ratings of the quality of service and advice in three main categories. The quality of the initial consultation and the commitment in advising the customer on all aspects of their needs are particularly valued.

The Gesellschaft für Qualitätsprüfung mbH relies on the “BEST BANK LOCAL” test only testers who have completed bank-specific training. In the test discussion, the aim is to provide holistic advice without a product focus in order to be able to objectively evaluate the bank. The aim is to test whether the customer is not only recommended what he wants, but also what he actually needs. The test result enables an objective comparison of the nine banks tested in Essen.

The GENO BANK ESSEN is the test winner

This year’s test winner: GENO BANK ESSEN. The financial experts were convincing in the test and, after a comprehensive analysis, can now call themselves “BESTE BANK on site 2023”. “GENO BANK ESSEN eG convinced us both with the digital offer and with the quality of service and advice we experienced in personal contact,” reports Kai Fürderer, member of the management board of the society for quality testing. “Our evaluation based on the detailed analysis shows that it has the best overall offer on site and thus very impressively confirms the title “BEST BANK on site 2023”.

Heinz-Georg Anschott, CEO of GENO BANK, is pleased with the positive test result: “We were very pleased about the award. It is confirmation of the good work of our employees, whose commitment, competence and service orientation are thus recognised.”

Modern, committed and in the heart of the Ruhr area

The GENO BANK is a modern and dynamic cooperative bank with a long tradition of 135 years in the heart of the Ruhr area. As a regional bank, the specialists are committed and progressive in shaping the future of the area. “We are a strong partner for our customers and the people in the region, and our physical proximity and geographical presence enable our customers to access our banking services at any time – be it in our branches or when visiting an advisor on site. We offer a wide range of banking services, ranging from private wealth management to up-to-date online banking solutions around the clock,” promise the financial experts.

As a cooperative bank, the promotion of customers and members is the focus of activities. The aim is to optimize the operational success of the bank together with the customer success. The defining quality features “Achieving more together”, “Committed to Essen”, “Close to you” and “Open to new things” make it possible to provide exceptional services and exceed customer expectations.

“Our motto “Achieving more in Essen” stands for our commitment to supporting the people and our region – both personally and financially. We are proud of our high quality in terms of service, advice and support in our business area and always strive for Top positions in independent studies,” says the GENO BANK team. “In our long cooperative history, independence and democracy have a high priority. Together with our partners in the financial association, we want to further expand and strengthen our market position.”