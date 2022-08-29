Home News The geography of drugs: antidepressants for Tuscans and Viagra for Campania
News

The geography of drugs: antidepressants for Tuscans and Viagra for Campania

by admin
The geography of drugs: antidepressants for Tuscans and Viagra for Campania

Commonplaces are not always true. Those on the virility of the Campania region and the serenity of the Tuscans, for example, falter in the face of the data on drug consumption. The former, in fact, take more Viagra tablets than all the other Italians, the latter are in the lead for consumption of antidepressants. In the relationship Osmeddedicated to the use of medicines in Italy and presented by Aifa, it turns out that in 2021 no one took as many drugs against erectile dysfunction, including Viagra, (all become generic) as those who live in Campania.

See also  Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, towards a new therapy

You may also like

Hiking Walking in the clouds for families

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

First look at the 2022 Service Trade Fair...

L’Aquila, the Pope: “You resilient people from L’Aquila,...

School, no Dad for positive pupils and no...

Warm alarm in the glaciers, Ciardoney under special...

Li Guoping: Further Support New Energy Intelligent Connected...

The parish priest of Miane writes to the...

Palermo, “the Tree of all” installed by the...

Choose and vote for the symbolic product of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy