Commonplaces are not always true. Those on the virility of the Campania region and the serenity of the Tuscans, for example, falter in the face of the data on drug consumption. The former, in fact, take more Viagra tablets than all the other Italians, the latter are in the lead for consumption of antidepressants. In the relationship Osmeddedicated to the use of medicines in Italy and presented by Aifa, it turns out that in 2021 no one took as many drugs against erectile dysfunction, including Viagra, (all become generic) as those who live in Campania.