The German economy has slipped into recession

The German economy is now in a state of collapse due to falling consumer spending by inflation-plagued consumers recession slipped. The gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.3 percent from January to March compared to the previous quarter and thus for the second quarter in a row, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday. It thus revised its original estimate from the end of April, which had still shown stagnation.

If there are two negative quarters in a row, a technical recession spoken. In the fourth quarter of 2022, economic output fell by 0.5 percent.

The economy was slowed down by shrinking private consumption. This fell by 1.2 percent in the first quarter. One reason for this is likely to be the consumers’ loss of purchasing power as a result of high inflation. Government consumption also fell, by 4.9 percent. On the other hand, positive impetus came from investments, which grew by 3.9 percent. Foreign trade also supported the economy.

A strong upswing is not in sight for the time being. The Bundesbank expects at least slight growth in the spring. “In the second quarter of 2023, economic output should increase again slightly,” says the current monthly report. Easing delivery bottlenecks, high order backlog and lower energy prices should ensure a recovery in industry. “This should also support exports, especially since the global economy has regained some momentum,” expects the Deutsche Bundesbank.

The German federal government expects GDP growth of 0.4 percent this year. In 2024, there should then be a stronger increase of 1.6 percent. For comparison: last year there was growth of 1.8 percent.

See also The Tiger Dance - International ePaper

Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

