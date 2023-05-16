The German heat pump miracle: now even tank builders are getting involved

Do we still need the heating hammer?: Now even tank builders want to participate in the German heat pump miracle

Economics Minister Robert Habeck’s heating plans are causing a stir, but the numbers show that the heat transition is happening even faster than many experts thought. Do we still need politics on the way to climate neutrality – or is everything already done by the market?



Weapons and car parts: The Düsseldorf group Rheinmetall is perhaps the most German company there is. On December 28, however, the manufacturer announced the biggest deal it has ever landed outside of its two classic corporate divisions: Rheinmetall will supply an unspecified customer with so-called refrigerant compressors for 770 million euros. The group is successfully implementing its “diversification strategy”, it said in an accompanying message. Growing through technologies The deal was hardly noticed in the business press at the time, which is probably due to the holidays and the fact that tanks are a much more exciting field of activity for the group in Ukraine than refrigerant compressors. On Thursday last week, however, it became known in which product the compressors are to be used: heat pumps. To be more precise: heat pumps for German apartments and houses. “A leading German heating manufacturer” is said to be the central component for the heat pump have ordered in bulk, reported the “Handelsblatt” on Thursday. According to industry circles, it is said to be the Viessmann company. Anyone who asks Rheinmetall for more details will only receive a general statement that “opening up business areas in the field of alternative energy supply” represents a great success. It is important “to grow through promising technologies”.

FOCUS online Earth – our climate brand Climate change is the task of the century for mankind. FOCUS online Earth shows how climate change is already affecting us today – and what ideas there are to turn things around. You can find all articles from FOCUS online Earth here.

Mega factories for the “people’s heat pump” Others have long recognized the growth potential of heat pump technology in Germany. In Central and Eastern Europe, manufacturers such as Viessmann, Vaillant, Bosch and Daikin are setting up several heat pump mega factories, some of which are scheduled to start production as early as 2024. Mitsubishi Electronics is currently expanding its giant work in of TürkiyeGoal: The production of 300,000 heat pumps per year for the European market. Observers expect a brutal battle for the lucrative sales area. Viessmann recently took refuge with its heat pump division under the umbrella of the large US group Carrier in order to be able to increase its production volumes as well. Other players from outside the industry are also entering the market – such as the German solar market leader Enpal, which will now offer a “people’s heat pump” together with Bosch. “Enpal shows practically how the federal government can achieve its climate goals,” it said in a statement on Thursday. “The heat pump is worthwhile, is technically feasible and you can scale it up quickly.” Suddenly within reach A look at the figures shows that the heat pump in Germany has long since become the “national heat pump”. According to the Federal Association of the German Heating Industry (BDH) and the Federal Association of Heat Pumps (BWP), a total of 91,500 heating heat pumps were installed in the first quarter of this year alone, plus 16,500 heat pumps for hot water. In the same quarter of the previous year, there were only 43,500 heating heat pumps – an increase of 110 percent. Since 2019 alone, sales of heat pumps in Germany have tripled. An ambitious goal that Economics Minister Robert Habeck announced last June is suddenly within reach again: the installation of 500,000 heat pumps per year from 2024. The 500,000 mark “will be reached”, the BWP recently announced confidently. In addition, two major bottlenecks that had recently slowed down expansion are slowly disappearing: with the increase in production capacities, prices and delivery times are also falling. And the situation is also improving in the skilled trades, at least slowly. The shortage of skilled workers continues to cause problems for the industry, but know-how is increasing. “More and more companies are taking up qualification offers and specializing in the installation of heat pumps,” says the BWP. Craft businesses that simply stubbornly installed gas heaters because they didn’t want to deal with the new technology are becoming fewer and fewer. The turning point has long since come The forecasts from the past are regularly exceeded by reality. In its own industry study from January 2021, even the BWP assumed lower figures than were then observed in reality. “The sales figures and market developments are at the upper end of what I expected,” says Nils Thamling, an expert on buildings and heat supply at the economic research institute Prognos, about FOCUS online Earth. The development of the heat pump market shows two things. First: Anyone who now, in spring 2023, still wants to wage a culture war for gas heating and against the heat pump is on a losing battle. There has long been dissatisfaction in the industry about how the current political and media debate about the heat transition is contributing more to uncertainty than to enlightenment. And secondly: The forces of the market are already having a stronger effect than many market participants would have thought. The heat pump revolution has long since arrived.