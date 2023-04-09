The giant panda “Yaya” in the United States was officially handed over to the Chinese Memphis Zoo: discussing follow-up cooperation

The day when the American giant panda “Ya Ya” returns to China is getting closer.On April 7, the lease of “Yaya” expired and was officially handed over to the Chinese side.

According to the news on April 9, according to The Paper, on the 8th local time,Memphis Zoo CEO and President Matt Thompson said that the contract with the Chinese side has expired and is discussing follow-up cooperation.

A few days ago, the Memphis Zoo held a Chinese exhibition, inviting all walks of life to wish “Yaya” a safe journey, and to celebrate the 20-year cooperation with the Chinese Zoological Association. The activities included cultural performances, signing farewell letters, etc. The Memphis Zoo mentioned, Will be there until the end of the month.

It is understood that after “Yaya” returns to China, she must first go to Shanghai for quarantine. Sun Quanhui, a scientist from the World Animal Protection Society, said that according to the “Regulations for the Implementation of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Entry and Exit Animal and Plant Quarantine”, imported animals need to be quarantined. Therefore, this step is also required for giant pandas returning from abroad.

The main quarantine “Yaya” is whether it carries some unknown diseases or germs, according to relevant regulations,The quarantine period is generally 30 days.

According to the data, “Yaya” was born in Beijing Zoo in August 2000. He is 23 years old this year. In 2003, “Yaya” and “Lele” arrived at the Memphis Zoo together and started their career in the United States. joy. The term of the agreement is 10 years, which will be extended for another 10 years after it expires in 2013. On February 2, 2023, “Lele” passed away unfortunately at the age of 25.