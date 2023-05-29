The giant panda “Yaya” returned to Beijing safely and is not on display | Zaobao

After returning to Shanghai on April 27, the giant panda “Yaya”, who has lived in the United States for 20 years, has successfully passed the quarantine and returned to the Beijing Zoo, but is not currently on display.

According to Xinhua News Agency, China‘s State Forestry and Grassland Administration revealed that the giant panda “Yaya” arrived in Beijing safely by chartered flight, and returned to the Giant Panda House of Beijing Zoo at 00:43 on Monday (May 29), and is currently in stable health .

According to reports, “Yaya” was accompanied by breeders and veterinarians 24 hours a day during the isolation period. The Beijing Zoo has now prepared a special feeding venue for “Ya Ya”, formulated targeted feeding care, medical security, nutrition and health programs, and arranged for a preliminary technical team to continue to take care of her life.

Since “Yaya” has entered old age and needs to recuperate and adapt to the new environment after returning to Beijing, it is not on display. Beijing Zoo will regularly publish information about “Yaya” through its official Weibo.

“Yaya” is a female giant panda born on August 3, 2000 in Beijing Zoo. In April 2003, “Yaya” started a sojourn at the Memphis Zoo with the male giant panda “Lele”. “Lele” passed away in February this year.

After “Yaya” returned to China, there are still seven Chinese giant pandas in the United States, three of which live in the National Zoo in Washington, and four live in Zoo Atlanta.

pleasebrowseOur official Facebook page for more new information