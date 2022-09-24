Home News The gift list was sent to the parent group by mistake, and the teacher of Jiangsu Primary School was suspended | Yancheng, Jiangsu | Xiangyang Road Primary School, Jianhu County |
News

The gift list was sent to the parent group by mistake, and the teacher of Jiangsu Primary School was suspended | Yancheng, Jiangsu | Xiangyang Road Primary School, Jianhu County |

by admin
The gift list was sent to the parent group by mistake, and the teacher of Jiangsu Primary School was suspended | Yancheng, Jiangsu | Xiangyang Road Primary School, Jianhu County |

[Epoch Times, September 24, 2022]A primary school teacher in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province accidentally sent out a list of gifts from parents while sending homework to a parent group on WeChat. The incident sparked heated discussions and the teacher was suspended for investigation.

On September 23, the Jianhu County Teacher Development Center in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province officially announced that on the evening of the 22nd, it was reported on the Internet that a teacher at Xiangyang Road Primary School in Jianhu County was suspected of accepting a screenshot of the list of money and goods from parents of students. After investigation, the picture is true. The teacher involved has been suspended and is being investigated.

Screenshots posted on the Internet earlier showed that the list of gifts included the names of 15 students and the amount received, ranging from 500 yuan to 1,000 yuan, and parents sent cake cards.

On the 23rd, the topic “Primary school teacher mistakenly sent the gift book to the parent group” was listed on the mainland Weibo hot search list. The incident sparked heated discussions among netizens.

“It’s about our county seat. The entire education system is rotten, and it should be thoroughly investigated.” “It’s normal in Jianhu County. When students start school, teachers bring two bags, one for tuition and one for gifts.”

There are also netizens who broke the news about the current situation of teachers receiving gifts: “It’s from our local area. There are not many 500 or 1,000 in the county, and 5,000 or 10,000 in high schools in the city.”

See also  The CCP's economic policy has changed dramatically, Xi Jinping may be re-elected with compromise |

In addition, other netizens said that this situation is very common.

“Small cities are common, so is there a special festival (September 10 is Chinese Teachers’ Day) just to receive gifts?” “Isn’t this a common phenomenon? Especially in elementary schools, there are too few people who don’t give cards in reality. Well, it has nothing to do with grades, don’t send all kinds of trouble to find the child, and don’t allow the child to go home and talk.”

Responsible editor: Xiao Lusheng

You may also like

In the Monterosa ski area the prices for...

Public opinion on quarantine charges caused an uproar...

Political elections 2022, can Covid positives vote? The...

669,000 Trevigiani Senate have been called to the...

A viaduct under construction in Guangdong collapsed and...

Bad weather, alert on Sunday in 13 regions.

Bad weather in Friuli: abundant rains and cold...

Seats set up, tomorrow at the polls over...

New and more renewable regasifiers: the recipe against...

Head-on collision in Castelnuovo Nigra, boy at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy