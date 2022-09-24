[Epoch Times, September 24, 2022]A primary school teacher in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province accidentally sent out a list of gifts from parents while sending homework to a parent group on WeChat. The incident sparked heated discussions and the teacher was suspended for investigation.

On September 23, the Jianhu County Teacher Development Center in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province officially announced that on the evening of the 22nd, it was reported on the Internet that a teacher at Xiangyang Road Primary School in Jianhu County was suspected of accepting a screenshot of the list of money and goods from parents of students. After investigation, the picture is true. The teacher involved has been suspended and is being investigated.

Screenshots posted on the Internet earlier showed that the list of gifts included the names of 15 students and the amount received, ranging from 500 yuan to 1,000 yuan, and parents sent cake cards.

On the 23rd, the topic “Primary school teacher mistakenly sent the gift book to the parent group” was listed on the mainland Weibo hot search list. The incident sparked heated discussions among netizens.

“It’s about our county seat. The entire education system is rotten, and it should be thoroughly investigated.” “It’s normal in Jianhu County. When students start school, teachers bring two bags, one for tuition and one for gifts.”

There are also netizens who broke the news about the current situation of teachers receiving gifts: “It’s from our local area. There are not many 500 or 1,000 in the county, and 5,000 or 10,000 in high schools in the city.”

In addition, other netizens said that this situation is very common.

“Small cities are common, so is there a special festival (September 10 is Chinese Teachers’ Day) just to receive gifts?” “Isn’t this a common phenomenon? Especially in elementary schools, there are too few people who don’t give cards in reality. Well, it has nothing to do with grades, don’t send all kinds of trouble to find the child, and don’t allow the child to go home and talk.”

